Temple College will offer $1,400 emergency aid grants to students holding a high school diploma or GED who enroll in 12 or more hours of classes in fall 2021, the institution announced.
The college also will offer $900 emergency aid grants to high school students taking 12 or more hours of dual credit courses in the fall 2021 term, according to a news release.
Temple College is able to make these grants available thanks to a recent award of $10,785,585 from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund III, which is part of the American Rescue Plan signed into law March 11. Approximately half the HEERF III funding — $5,583,2123 — will be distributed to students in the form of grants.
“This is a good time to be a college student from a financial aid perspective,” said Brandon Bozon, vice president for administrative services and chief financial officer at Temple College.
Bozon said students will have the option to apply their grants to their fall 2021 tuition bill, and the grants are substantial enough to cover 12 hours of in-district tuition and general fees.
“This will allow residents of the Temple College district the opportunity to become full-time college students with little or no cost out of pocket,” Bozon said.
Bozon said that the college’s goal is to help all students, but also ensure funds go to the students with the greatest need. Students who are eligible to receive federal Pell grants will receive an additional $100, for a total emergency aid grant of $1,500.
In addition to the emergency aid grants, state and federal financial aid will still be available to cover additional expenses such as course fees, books, housing, and other costs of attendance, Bozon said.
The Temple College Foundation also has scholarships available for students who would like to attend Temple College.
The $1,400 emergency aid grants will replace the $500 scholarships that the college planned to offer to all graduating high school seniors in an effort to provide students with more resources.
Registration for fall classes is underway and continues through Aug. 13. Temple College will be offering fall classes in a variety of teaching formats including face-to-face, online and a hybrid format.
“We encourage everyone to register now and secure spots in the courses of their choice,” said President Dr. Christina Ponce.
Fall classes begin Aug. 18.
For more information, visit www.templejc.edu or call 254-298-8282.