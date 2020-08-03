Bell County’s new tax rate is expected to decrease for the second time in at least a decade. But taxpayers should anticipate a slightly higher tax bill because of increased property values.
The Commissioners Court unanimously agreed to set the proposed tax rate for the 2021 budget at 42.53 cents — a 2.47-cent decrease from the current rate of 45 cents.
“After you go through the public hearing process, (if) you decide to lower that or go further down, you can do so,” Bell County Judge David Blackburn said. “You cannot go above what you set today, but you can go below that after today.”
For example, the average home in Bell County is valued at $192,909. That taxpayer can expect to pay $820.44 in taxes to the county.
That is a $23.41 increase over the $797.03 the average Belton resident paid in taxes to the county last year on the average home valued at $177,118.
To bring in the same amount of tax revenue as the previous year, the commissioners would have to set the tax rate at 42.42 cents. That rate is called the no-new-revenue tax rate.
The commissioners avoided exceeding the voter-approval rate of 44.92 cents. If they had proposed setting the county’s tax rate at or above that, they would have been required to place the tax rate on the Nov. 3 ballot for voters to consider it.
The county government’s 2021 fiscal year budget is balanced with revenues and expenditures proposed to be more than $109.2 million.
Overall, the proposed tax rate would generate about $90 million in revenue, according to a draft presentation on the county’s 2021 budget.
The proposed tax rate would bring in more than $60.6 million in revenue to the county’s 2021 general fund. That is an increase of more than $1 million from the 2020 general fund.
Higher property appraisals are fueling that bump.
Bell County’s 2020 certified property value was nearly $22.4 billion — an 11.55-percent increase over last year’s value of almost $20.1 billion.
The commissioners, in a separate unanimous decision, set the dates for the presentation of the new budget, public hearings and approval of the budget and tax rates.
The meetings will take place in the Commissioners’ Courtroom on the second floor of the Bell County Courthouse, 101 Central Ave. in Belton.
Blackburn will present the budget at 9 a.m. Monday. The commissioners will hold their first tax rate public hearing at 6 p.m. Aug. 12.
After that, the commissioners will hold hearings on the proposed budget and tax rate as well as consider adopting both at 9 a.m. Aug. 17.