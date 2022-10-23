BELTON — About 65 riders competed Saturday and Sunday in the Lone Star Peruvian Horse Club’s Fall Spectacular at the Equine/Livestock Complex of the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.
Donny Hurwitz, club president, said contestants came from Texas, California, Colorado, Minnesota, Idaho, Florida, Canada and Peru. Men, women and children ages 2-18 competed in halter and saddle classes with the Peruvian horses, noted for their smooth gait.
About 400 years old, the breed was developed for working on sugar cane and corn plantations in Peru, Hurwitz said.
No special training aids are needed for the horse to perform its natural four-beat footfall, he said, which makes for the smooth ride.
Hurwitz has been riding Peruvian horses for about 40 years, he said. His bad back makes him like the smooth gait these horses are born with.
People come to the show for fellowship, the love of the Peruvian horse and the desire to exhibit their horse at its best, he said.
Peruvian horses are versatile, he said, and can be used for trail rides, hunting wild game or working cattle.
Horacio Santos, an engineer who lives in Weatherford, brought six horses to the show and two of them won first place.
“These horses are energetic and willing to please,” he said. “They give you an elegant, comfortable ride.”
The normal speed is called paso llano, he said. The extended gait is called sobreandando. Santos has competed throughout the U.S.
“This is the last show of the year for us,” he said. “We start in March.”
Devon Harrison, owner of the Diamond H Ranch in Bon Wier, said she and her husband, Robert, brought three horses to the show: a 2-year-old filly, a 6-year-old mare and a 5-year-old stallion.
“This is his second show,” she said of the stallion. “It was my first time to ride him in a show, so that was a lot of fun.”
In September, her mare won a national title in Oklahoma City, she said.
This was the first show for the filly, which hasn’t been ridden, so Harrison entered her in the halter class.
“We’ll start her next year in the bosal,” she said.
She bought three fillies at this show, she said.
“So we’re going to start a little breeding program.”
She has shown other breeds of horses, she said, and riding her first Peruvian horse was completely different.
“I immediately fell in love with the smoothness, and also the people,” she said. “The people are incredible. They’re so open, warm and friendly. Everybody helps everybody, and we have a tremendous youth program.”
Fernando Risso of Lima, Peru, said he is a breeder, trainer, adviser and rider who came to support the show.
“I advise ranchers and ride horses all over America,” he said.
He will return home after the show, he said. He’ll attend two more shows, this year — one in Peru and another in Guatemala.
Hurwitz said it was their first time in the Equine/Livestock Complex.
“It’s one of the best facilities in the country,” he said. “The people who work in this facility and the managers could not have been more cooperative.”