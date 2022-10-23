Peruvian horse

Natalie Braverman rides HMS Saturno through the serpentine pattern Sunday during the Lone Star Peruvian Horse Club’s Fall Spectacular at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.

 Jason Deckman/Special to the Telegram

BELTON — About 65 riders competed Saturday and Sunday in the Lone Star Peruvian Horse Club’s Fall Spectacular at the Equine/Livestock Complex of the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.

