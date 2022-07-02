BELTON — The Belton Area Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated graduates of the Leadership Belton program.
A ceremony was held June 15 for the leadership classes of 2020 and 2022 at the Harris Community Center, according to a news release.
The 10-month Leadership Belton program, sponsored by the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce, focuses on three key elements: community awareness training, leadership training, and team building. The program provides opportunities for participants to learn about and engage in the community through site visits, meetings and presentations with community leaders, and working on project teams.
“Leadership Belton continues to be an exceptional experience for our participants,” Randy Pittenger, Belton Area Chamber President/CEO, said in a statement. “The opportunities to learn and grow have been significant not only for each participant, but also for our community. We are proud of the work they have done and know they are well equipped to be leaders in our community.”
Class of 2020 graduates are Tom Cauchy, formerly with Realty Texas and now with Texas Home Pro; Jeanne Giangacomo formerly with Century 21 and now with Brautigan Realty; Stephanie Gonzales with CGI; Steven Kirkpatrick, formerly with Realty Texas and now with RE/MAX Realty; Jeff Miller with Belton First United Methodist Church; Tina Moore with the city of Belton Planning Department; Patrick Munoz, formerly with the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor; Dawn Orange with the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce; Kerri Pridemore with the Belton Independent School District; Kenedy Przybylski with United Bank; and Kenny Zajicek with the Texas State Soil and Water Conservation Board.
2022 graduates are Tammie Bowman with Atmos Energy; Danny Cantrell with CGI; Leo Carter with Extraco Banks; Rhonda Eggleston with Bryn Oaks Bed and Breakfast; Jake Fralicks, formerly with UMHB and now with Candor Consulting and Diagnostics; Jo-Ell Guzman with the city of Belton; Bekah Prince with Helping Hands Ministry of Belton; David Shine with Shine Richardson Investment Group; and Debbie Smith of the Belton Police Department.
Participants, selected through an application process, meet monthly with a specific focus for each session. The first session focuses on leadership skills and team building, with other sessions focusing on social services, education (public, private, and post-secondary), health care, economic development, city and county government, state government, quality of life and recreation, and the military (Fort Hood).
Leadership Belton visits to key locations around the Belton area for a behind-the-scenes look at the operations of various businesses and organizations included opportunities to meet with community leaders.
“Another significant element of the program is the team building component,” the chamber said in its news release. “The class is asked to select a project within our community that will have lasting impact. Each group is assigned a mentor to assist in the project planning and implementation process. These projects become a source of pride for the members, as well as an opportunity to contribute to the betterment of the community.”
Leadership Belton participants worked to make downtown Belton map signs highlighting points of interest, murals and public parking. The team provided a report on their project at the luncheon. The project will be completed soon and a special dedication ceremony will be scheduled.
“The Class of 2020 had the unique challenges of pandemic restrictions so their experience was extended in order to accomplish all of the sessions,” the chamber said. “While they completed their sessions last fall, this graduation ceremony also honored their accomplishments.”
For more information about Leadership Belton, visit www.beltonchamber.com, call 254-939-3551, or email info@beltonchamber.com.