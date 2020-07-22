Administrators anticipate Belton Independent School District’s 2020-21 tax rate to decrease. By how much? That remains to be seen.
Jennifer Land, Belton ISD’s chief financial officer, told the school board this week to expect a lower tax rate when it considers the district’s $124 million budget in August.
“It’s a complex issue with a lot of moving parts,” Superintendent Matt Smith said.
House Bill 3 — the school finance reform measure that became law in 2019 — requires school districts to compress their tax rate as property values grow.
This year, though, will see a new piece of HB 3 go into effect: The Texas Education Agency will give districts their maintenance-and-operations rate — one of two rates that form the overall tax rate — based on certified property values.
“In the past, we have not fluctuated our M&O rate. But because of the House Bill 3 compression, TEA will calculate the tax rate for us and let us know what the M&O rate is going to be,” Land said.
Belton ISD’s maintenance-and-operations rate could range from 96.3 cents to more than $1.05.
“We do anticipate we will be in the higher range in terms of the percentage decrease,” the CFO said.
Trustee Chris Flor asked Land to explain why she expects Belton ISD’s maintenance-and-operations rate to significantly decrease.
“Because that tax rate is based on property value growth, our property value growth right now with preliminary values was (almost) 17 percent,” Land said. “And if it’s really high like that (when certified values are released), it further compresses the tax rate — or reduces the tax rate.”
Preliminary figures pegged Belton ISD’s 2020 taxable value at more than $4.3 billion — a 16.77 percent increase from the district’s 2019 certified value of more than $3.7 billion, according to Tax Appraisal District of Bell County data.
The current maintenance-and-operations rate is more than $1.06 — a nearly 11-cent decrease from the 2018-19 school year.
The debt service rate — which is more commonly called the interest-and-sinking rate by school administrators — may not change much this year, Land said. The current debt service rate is 39.68 cents — which is 3.62 cents lower than what it was in the 2018-19 budget.
“I will share with you that right now we don’t anticipate much of a change because as a fast-growth district, we do want to try to maintain a tax rate on the (debt service) side that will help support our growth and give us a nice alternative in terms of our bond authorizations,” Land said. “But we will know more once we get our certified property values, which are anticipated to be released sometime this week or early next week.”
Flor estimated Belton ISD’s tax rate could range from around $1.36 up to about $1.45. The 2019-20 school year tax rate was more than $1.46 per $100 valuation — a nearly 14-cent drop from the 2018-19 rate. The average homeowner in the district paid $2,429.53 in taxes.
“Clearly, we won’t know until we know,” Flor said.