BELTON — The COVID-19 pandemic has certainly made its mark on 2020, but Steve Duskie will remember it for a better reason.
“I will remember it as the year so many people put the trust in me to be a judge in Bell County,” said the new judge of the 426th District Court.
Duskie, who was a partner of Lindley, Wiley and Duskie PC in Killeen, was sworn in as the 426th District Court judge on Monday in the Assembly Hall at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121.
“I want you to know that I will earn your trust the only way I know how, and that’s by hard work, being honest and humble, but with my own particular sense of humor,” Duskie said.
The Killeen Republican succeeds former Judge Fancy Jezek, who retired in late April. Duskie will serve the remaining four months of her term. Because Duskie will not face an opponent in the Nov. 3 election, it is almost certain he will win a full four-year term.
Former Judge Rick Morris of the 146th District Court conducted the ceremony.
Morris also swore in the 426th District Court’s first judge, Jezek, after she was appointed in 2007.
“It was an honor for me to swear her in and now I’m swearing in the second judge of the 426th,” Morris said. “I have sworn in every judge of the 426th.”
Morris led the effort to get the 426th District Court in Bell County. The county’s courts were strained by the time the Texas Legislature approved its creation in 2007.
“To get a new district court is no small thing. Literally all the stars in the universe have to line up,” Morris said.
Duskie, 56, said it feels good to officially be a judge. Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Duskie to the court in late July after he won the GOP primary. He defeated Belton lawyer Jeff Parker, a Coryell County assistant district attorney, with more than 60 percent of the vote.
“I’m anxious to get started and get to doing the things that we need to do,” Duskie said.
Duskie’s first day at work is Tuesday.
He has spent recent weeks with Jezek learning how to conduct hearings online as in-person cases have not started again.
“It’s completely different and a whole different process,” Duskie said. “I’m anxious to get back to doing it the way we used to, but hey you got to make things work. I wanted to be able to hit the ground running.”
Judge Gordon Adams of the 169th District Court said the county’s four other district judges — himself, John Gauntt of the 27th District Court, Jack Jones of the 146th District Court and Paul LePak of the 264th District Court — are delighted to have Duskie, an Air Force veteran, coming on board.
Duskie practiced law in Bell County for more than two decades. He earned his law degree from St. Mary’s University in San Antonio and has a bachelor’s degree in speech and drama from Marymount College of Kansas.
Duskie is married to a former Killeen Police officer, Laura Duskie, and has two sons, Zachary and Nathan.
“In the end, we never really know how we will be judged or remembered,” Duskie said. “But if one of the criteria is having wonderful wife who has stood by side, I like my odds.”