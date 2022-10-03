Editor’s note: The Telegram is participating in National Newspaper Week with a series of articles on how newspapers cover Bell County and the surrounding region
Local newspapers like the Telegram stand as spotlights for local residents by reporting what is going on in area communities — from public meetings to open records requests — through reporting on local government and school districts.
Rebecca McEntee, who teaches journalism at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton, said local newspapers are needed to keep readers informed of what is happening in their community — not just recycling online content.
“Newspapers are more important than ever now to help keep people properly informed in order to be able to vote and run their democracy well,” McEntee said. “Newspapers can provide the balance against the bubbles people might otherwise be stuck in on their digital media, where people don’t get fully informed. Newspaper reporting by professional journalists provides audiences with the research, experience and tradition that is supported by their companies, which is irreplaceable by news sites that are often just aggregating the news, whether it is local, national or international in topic.”
For 115 years, the Telegram has regularly informed its readers about where their tax funds are being spent and what decisions elected officials are making.
The Telegram focuses on local governments as a key component of its journalism to keep residents updated on the most recent decisions approved by community leaders.
For example, the Telegram has provided continuing coverage of issues affecting Bell County, including burn ban and drought updates, COVID-19 information, taxes and property evaluations as well as regional growth issues that apply to roads, water and housing needs.
The newspaper works with government public information officers, too.
Temple spokeswoman Kiara Nowlin said the Telegram and other media outlets are partners in its goal of notifying the community about events and issues that affect residents.
“City leadership and staff understand the importance of building a positive working relationship with the media, as these outlets are able to help share our organization’s vision and messaging,” Nowlin said. “The Temple Daily Telegram serves as a beneficial communication channel, writing comprehensive stories on hyper local topics. The newspaper is a valuable asset to our community, and we are grateful for their continued partnership.”
The Telegram regularly publishes information about the ban on controlled burns, as well as local weather, helps keep residents up to date on what they can and cannot do.
This work has helped in emergencies, such as during the Cedar Valley tornado in southern Bell County, earlier this year.
After the tornado, the Telegram helped keep victims updated on where they could get needed support services and resources to rebuild. The paper also directed those not affected by the storm on how they could help others.
As the only local new source to regularly cover city council and school board meetings, the Telegram provides information that many other media outlets miss — including sometimes controversial issues about diversity, school books and taxpayer funding.
Recently, local stakeholders in Belton Independent School District challenged the presence of seven books at Lake Belton High School’s library. The books — “Gender Queer: A Memoir” by Maia Kobabe, “All Boys Aren’t Blue” by George M. Johnson, “Kiss Number 8” by Colleen Venable, “Milk and Honey” by Rupi Kaur and “Lawn Boy” by Jonathan Evison, “Now That We’re Men: A Play and True Life Accounts of Boys, Sex & Power” and “Cherry” by Nico Walker — are part of a collection purchased in 2020.
Telegram coverage included reaction of parents and grandparents to the books, as well as the school district’s response to the criticism.
Coverage has included protests in Temple in response to the potential hiring of the Nova Collective, a diversity, equity and inclusion consultant.
The consultant, which would have surveyed city staff to determine how service could be improved, was continuously opposed at multiple City Council meetings. Residents made multiple claims, including that the company would divide the community and spread values not supported by the public.
The Telegram’s presence at local meetings has helped highlight the growth coming to the community by reporting on new roads, schools and other infrastructure projects.
“Newspapers remain the best place to find extended news coverage in context,” Paul Romer, spokesman for Belton, said. “When the city of Belton has an important project that the public needs to know about we know that one of the best way to reach our residents and others in Bell County is through the Telegram. On big stories, it is common for the Telegram to write multiple stories, which is good for the public and helps keep decision makers accountable.”
The recently approved improvements to Poison Oak Road in southeast Temple are one example of this. The Temple City Council approved $257,580 last month to design the project, which will improve and realign the street to better service nearby Charter Oak Elementary, part of Belton ISD.
“In BISD, we believe the learning experiences of our students are enhanced through the engagement of our community,” Jennifer Bailey, spokeswoman for the district, said. “Keeping our community informed is a big part of our engagement efforts. Our partnership with the Telegram allows us to share good stories and educate our community about the wonderful things happening inside our schools.”