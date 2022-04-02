BELTON — Award-winning author S.C. Gwynne, guest speaker Friday evening at the Bell County Museum, said he’s heard a lot of modern-day echoes of the American Civil War.
“I came to talk about the actual Civil War,” he said.
Gwynne’s presentation, “The Bitterness and Brutality of the Civil War’s Final Years,” was based on his most recent book, “Hymns of the Republic.”
In opening remarks, Coleman Hampton, museum director, said the lecture — the first of three at the museum this spring — originally was scheduled for May 2, 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic intervened.
“Thank you, Sam, for staying with us for two years,” Hampton said. “And thank all of you for staying with us.”
Since there are many books about the Civil War, Gwynne said he looked for a way to gain distinction. Various historians have presented the war by concentrating on key characters, he said, but he designed his book to focus on a timeframe, in this case the last year of the war.
Like any good author, he said, he began his research online. He found 20 books that took a timeframe route, the last being by Bruce Catton, “A Stillness at Appomattox.” This is one of Gwynne’s favorite books on the Civil War, he said, but it concentrates on Ulysses S. Grant’s Army of the Potomac.
Gwynne said that in his book he wanted to look at more than one person. Even so, in his talk, he spent a lot of time on William Tecumseh Sherman, famed for his destructive “march to the sea” from Atlanta, Ga.
Gwynne suggested that Sherman was not as great as his historical image. He described Sherman as a brilliant but fidgety person, who like Grant had a lackluster career before the Civil War. Sherman had failed as a banker and at other business enterprises, he said, before he decided to join the U.S. Army.
“Sherman was a terrible battlefield commander,” Gwynne said. “How did he become the legend? … He was convinced he was fighting a population,” he said.
Upon occasion, Sherman would do such things as round up citizens and ship them north. And in Memphis, when someone shot at his troops, he burned the entire town, Gwynne said.
These were not isolated incidents, he said.
“His purpose was to punish the guerrillas and also to make it impossible for them to live,” the author said. “He was going to hold the citizens responsible.”
Sherman argued that “by making war, the people had forfeited all right to being treated decently,” Gwynne said.
The people were being given their rights by the government, Sherman told them.
“’I’m going to show you what you have when there is no government,’” Gwynne quoted him. “’You want a jungle. This is the jungle.’”
The North cheered Sherman, and the South hated him, Gwynne said.
“My book is built around people like Sherman … and the usual suspects of Lincoln, Grant and Lee,” he said.
As for Robert E. Lee, he said, by the spring of 1864, Grant had 170,000 troops encircling Lee’s army. The purpose was to finish Lee.
“That should have been the story of 1864, but it didn’t happen,” Gwynne said. “Lee wasn’t exactly winning, but he wasn’t losing either.”
Thus arose the Lee paradigm, he said.
“The more this went on, the faster the world of the American South would be destroyed,” he said.
By 1864, the Union occupied many of the Southern states and had forces along the Mississippi River, he said. Two-thirds of Southern wealth had vanished.
“Almost 30% of all white men ages 20-40 were gone,” he said.
The value of the Confederate dollar dropped toward zero. In the South, there were shortages everywhere, he said. Many were living on burnt cornmeal and hog fat. Southern troops received mail saying how difficult things were at home.
“Lee himself lost,” Gwynne said.
He lost all of his land, his slaves, his wealth. His health was declining and, Gwynne said, he was overweight and probably in the early stages of heart failure, after in earlier days being considered one of the best-looking men in the U.S. Army.
One thing contributing to the economic downfall of the South, Gwynne said, was the escaped slaves. There were eventually 180,000 black soldiers, 10 % of the Union Army.
“Lincoln believed the slaves would be the margin of victory,” Gwynne said.
He told a story about three regiments of black soldiers. On April 30, 1865, they stopped outside of Richmond, the seat of rebel control, which its leaders had abandoned.
According to Gwynne, the black soldiers were expecting to be the ones to accept the city’s surrender.
However, some white units were in the vicinity, and it became a question of “who was going to get the glory of being the first to enter the city?”
The white soldiers marched off toward the city, three miles away. But the blackunits took a shortcut and got there first, Gwynne said, “so they could tell their great-grandchildren.”