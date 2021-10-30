Bartlett ISD could undergo a series of district-wide improvements if voters approve a $20 million bond proposal Tuesday — a package projected to increase the district’s tax rate by 22 cents per $100 of taxable home value.
Outlined projects currently include a renovated middle school, construction of a new agricultural facility, a new football field and track, a new press box and a new vocational technology building, according to Bartlett ISD.
Bartlett ISD Superintendent Teddy Clevenger told the Telegram that some of the proposed projects — such as renovations to Bartlett Middle School — are in response to capacity concerns and deteriorating foundations.
“We have two classrooms on the very end of our middle school that are falling into the ground,” he said. “When they fell in, a pipe burst causing a big water leak … and it’s gotten to the point now, where the door jams are severely out of kilter and ceiling tiles are falling from the ceiling.”
Bartlett High School — the district’s newest facility, which was constructed with 1997 bond funding — also is reported to have foundational slab issues.
“There’s a crack, from the roof to the slab, that’s about 2 inches across,” Clevenger said. “It goes all the way through four classrooms, through a teacher’s lounge and through the principal’s office … so I would say the whole north side of the high school is falling into the ground.”
The Bartlett ISD superintendent said these foundational slab issues ultimately led the school board to order a facilities audit.
“Gallagher Construction Services approached us back in December of last year, and did a free facilities audit of the entire district,” Clevenger said. “They reported the good, the bad and the ugly.”
Although Bartlett ISD was acknowledged for maintaining its facilities well, the Richardson-based construction company stressed that some buildings need immediate improvement.
“It was very clear that (funding for these projects) would not come out of our fund balance,” Clevenger said. “This is going to have to come from the taxpayers, so we started visiting with the community. We had a town hall meeting, had a meeting at our school, talked to the churches … and then I individually met with landowners out in the community.”
Clevenger — who said the $20 million bond proposal will address safety, security and growth — believes a majority of those discussions have gone well.
“There’s been very positive reactions in the community,” he said. “The bond is about some serious issues, and it seems like they’re ready for Bartlett ISD to take the next steps for its facilities.”
If approved, Bartlett ISD would add 20 total classrooms across its elementary, middle and high school campuses, according to district information.
“We try to keep our elementary classroom numbers 15 and below, which is pretty good,” Clevenger said. “But if we wanted to hire a teacher to keep those class sizes small, we don’t have another classroom. So we’re adding classroom space.”
For a homeowner with a home valued at $200,000, the $20 million bond would increase their annual tax bill by $385 — $32.09 a month.
But not every property owner in Bartlett ISD would see their taxes increase.
“By state law, taxes on the homestead of persons over the age of 65 are ‘frozen’ and cannot be raised unless the owner makes improvements to the property, at which time the taxes are ‘frozen’ again,” according to Bartlett ISD. “If you qualify for the ‘senior citizen’ exemption, there is no tax increase on your homestead as a result of the bond.”
Stakeholders can access further information about Bartlett ISD’s $20 million bond proposal online at bit.ly/3G6nJYy.
“Bartlett ISD students deserve the best, and it is our commitment to provide for their future,” the district said in a statement. “Bartlett ISD strives to provide a learning environment where each student is challenged to reach the highest levels of excellence. Our students and staff take pride in the successes in the classroom and on the field/court in competition.”