U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock, said Tuesday he plans to object to the Electoral College certification Wednesday — a move that is almost certainly destined to fail because of the divided Congress.
The congressman, who started his 10th term Sunday, cited “allegations of election irregularities” for his reason to object to the certification, a procedural move that typically does not draw much attention. Republicans have claimed election fraud in swing states, but election officials and U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr have said there was no evidence of widespread fraud that could have changed the presidential election results, The Texas Tribune reported.
The objection is likely to fail because it would take both the Senate and House to agree to toss out a state’s results. Currently, the GOP controls the Senate and the Democrats have the reins in the House.
Former Vice President Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election. In the Electoral College, Biden got 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232 — a reversal of the result from the 2016 election when Trump defeated Hillary Clinton. Biden also received more than 81 million votes — the most votes for a presidential candidate in history— while Trump got more than 74 million votes.
“I do not take the decision to object to the Electoral College certification lightly,” Carter said in a statement. “In fact, it is one of the most serious things I will do this year as the representative of the 31st District of Texas — stand up for the 74 million people who feel like they cannot trust their democracy.”
Carter, a former district judge, will join 140 House Republicans and a dozen GOP senators — including Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas — to object to electors from as many as six states that Biden won.
Another former Texas judge — Sen. John Cornyn — said Tuesday he will not object to the Electoral College certification.
“As a former judge, I view this process with the same impartial, evidence-based decision making as I did my job on the bench. Over these past two months, I have paid close attention to the legal challenges and recounts that have taken place across the country,” Cornyn said in a letter to constituents.
Cornyn continued, saying, “As mentioned, every lawsuit filed by the Trump campaign has failed to change the outcome. And multiple states have conducted recounts to confirm the results — in Georgia, three times. So, unless substantial new evidence is presented during the challenges to each state’s ballots, I will not object to the certification of that state’s election results based on unproven allegations.”
Bell County Democrats chairman Chris Rosenberg also brought up the Trump campaign’s failed lawsuits to overturn the election. She said judges, including those appointed by Trump, have ruled Biden was the winner of the election.
“Rep. Carter’s ill-advised decision to support an act of sedition is a violation of his oath of office,” Rosenberg said. “It is reprehensible that Carter and other Republican members of Congress have chosen party over country, autocracy over democracy, disgrace over honor. When this sad chapter of American history is written, it will not be kind to those who chose not to follow the precepts of the Constitution they swore to protect and defend.”
Carter previously opposed Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s lawsuit against four battleground states that claimed they made unconstitutional changes to voting procedures. The Round Rock Republican did not sign onto the lawsuit. The U.S. Supreme Court later threw it out.
“With regard to the Texas lawsuit specifically, I believe that one state attempting to police another state’s voting procedures, or any other law, sets a dangerous precedent that could open the doors for other issues,” Carter said in a mid-December statement. “I don’t want the roles reversed to have California or New York telling Texas what to do on our election laws or anything else for that matter.”
Carter also joined Cruz in calling for an audit of the election results before Congress certifies the Electoral College.
This is the third Electoral College challenge since the 19th century, Politico reported.
However, House Democrats attempted to challenge the Electoral College certification in 2017, but failed to get a senator — a requirement for Congress to consider debating and voting on a state’s electoral votes — to support their effort.
The last time lawmakers from both the House and Senate made an Electoral College challenge was in 2005. Then-Sen. Barbara Boxer, a California Democrat, joined then-Rep. Stephanie Tubbs Jones, an Ohio Democrat, to challenge Ohio’s electoral votes, which gave then-President George W. Bush his second term in the White House, according to Politico. It forced an hours-long debate in Congress — and had no impact on the vote.