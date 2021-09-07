The Veterans of Foreign Wars has announced that entries are now being accepted for its annual Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen programs.
Since 1947, the Voice of Democracy has been the VFW’s premier scholarship program. It is open to students in ninth through 12th grade.
For the Voice of Democracy contest, students compete by writing and recording an audio essay on an annual patriotic theme. This year’s theme is “America: Where do we go from here?” The audio essay must be three to five minutes long.
Entries also are being accepted for The Patriot’s Pen, an essay writing competition. Open to students in sixth through eighth grade, this contest gives participants an opportunity to write essays expressing their views on an annual patriotic theme. This year’s theme is “How can I be a good American?” Essays must be 300 to 400 words long.
Entries for both contests must be submitted to James Sneed, District 14 chaplain, at VFW Post No. 1820, located at 3302 Airport Road in Temple, by Oct. 28.
For information or entry forms, contact Sneed at 254-778-5450.