DeMarr Lowe Thomas

Killeen resident DeMarr Lowe Thomas was arrested Monday and charged with sexual assault, a second-degree felony, after a 28-year-old woman reported the assault to the Belton Police Department on Aug. 8.

A 46-year-old businessman was arrested and charged in connection with the sexual assault of a woman during a massage at his Belton establishment.

eegarcia@tdtnews.com