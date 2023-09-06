CAMERON – The fifth annual Milam County Memorial Ruck and Ride is slated for next weekend.
The ruck event will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2010, 1106 W. 22nd St. in Cameron. The ride event will start at 10 a.m. from the Rockdale Fire Department, 301 N. Wilcox St. in Rockdale.
The event, which helps friends and family celebrate the lives of honorees, will celebrate Master Sgt. Charles Price III, 2nd Lt. Darryn Andrews, Texas State Game Warden Sgt. Chris Wilson, and Cameron Police Department Sgt. Joshua Clouse.
Price was killed in action when a bomb exploded on Aug. 12, 2011 during Operation Enduring Freedom in the Kandahar province. Andrews was killed in action on Sept. 4, 2009, during Operation Enduring Freedom due to wounds suffered when enemy forces attacked his vehicle in Afghanistan. Wilson died Aug. 26, 2021 after complications from a long illness. Clouse, a Cameron police officer, was fatally shot on May 10, 2023.
“Each year, the organizers add one honoree to the list,” a news release said. “The selected honorees are military, law enforcement, and/or first responders of Milam County who passed during active duty. While the event is set to honor the named hometown heroes, the event recognizes all who passed during their service.”
Earl Granville, a disabled Army veteran and motivational speaker, will host this year’s ruck portion of the event. He will lead an eight-mile ruck march from the VFW Post 2010 in Cameron to Denio’s and back to the VFW post.
“The public is requested to join in their most patriotic wear prepared to walk the entirety of the journey,” the release said. “Weighted rucksacks and backpacks are encouraged but not required.”
The ride event is hosted by Matt Klatt, an Army veteran and Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association member. The ride event will begin at the Rockdale Fire Department and travel on U.S. Highway 77 north to the VFW Post 2010 in Cameron. Motorcycle riders of all backgrounds are welcome.
A memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. at VFW Post 2010.
“Dignitaries from our community and state will be on hand to express our gratefulness for the honoree’s sacrifice,” the release said. “Then a light lunch by Hecho en Texas will be served to the participants.”
Bobbie Wiesman, organizer of the Milam County Memorial Ruck and Ride, said the event will honor those who protect citizens.
“Milam County is fortunate that there are men and women in our community who will do what it takes every day to protect our citizens,” she said. “We call them neighbors, brothers, sisters, and friends.”
For more information about the event, contact Wiesman at designingbobbie@gmail.com or visit the Milam County Memorial Ruck and Ride page on Facebook.