A Temple man was arrested for a deadly conduct Friday evening after he threatened a man with a knife, police said.
Jake Winford Porter, 33, was arrested after Temple officers went at about 6:30 p.m. Friday to the 2100 block of South 11th Street for a disturbance call. Two men were arguing when one man pulled a knife and waved it in the direction of the other man before leaving the area.
Porter also had an outstanding warrant for a Dec. 8, 2019, sexual assault. A woman told police she was sexually assaulted at her home by Porter.
Porter has one misdemeanor conviction in Bell County — for unlawful restraint. He was sentenced to 120 days in jail, according to Texas Department of Public Safety criminal records.
Porter remained in the Bell County Jail in lieu of bonds that totaled $150,000.