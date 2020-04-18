Driving Hope of Texas, a young nonprofit that drives non-emergency patients to the hospital, is trying to outlast the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hitting the road in January 2019, DHT was the brainchild of Michael Hohle, a truck driver who lives near Moffat. After an uncle died of cancer in 2016, he said, his aunt told him that her biggest problem had been driving her husband to the hospital.
Michael’s brother, Philip Hohle of Cedar Springs, gave the venture a boost when he became the DHT board chairman and interim chief executive officer.
They lined up four volunteer drivers, acquired a 2015 Honda Odyssey and began taking rural cancer patients to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston and other places. They’re still covering what they call their Leon Valley Route, which connects seven counties along State Highway 36: Bell, Brown, Mills, Comanche, Hamilton, Coryell and Milam. Philip said they also have picked up people in San Saba County.
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston and the American Cancer Society have confirmed to DHT the great need for non-emergency medical transportation, Philip said.
“In spite of the virus scare, people still need their medical appointments,” he said. “Most of what we’re doing these days is serving dialysis patients, who have such a huge need for regular transportation. We found that the medium-distance rides in Central Texas was where the biggest need is. Right now, we’re just serving the local community.”
Some of the hospitals themselves are putting off treatments, he said. “We’re just trying to hang on, actually. We had to redo our business plan, which made us raise our rate.”
DHT has started moving away from volunteer drivers, he said, and has a woman who drives for them six days a week.
“Some people have said, ‘You should get your van and driver off the road,’” he said. “She’s quite willing to keep driving. She wears a mask and keeps the van sanitized. So far we’ve gone ahead, because we’ve got just a limited number of patients.”
The patients know DHT doesn’t want to transport anyone who is infectious, he said.
“We’ve told our driver, any time she feels uncomfortable giving a ride, she doesn’t have to do that,” he said.
Becoming a part of Central Texas Regional Transportation Advisory Group has been very helpful, Philip said, particularly in negotiations with the Central Texas Agency on Aging to supplement rides for seniors. This is a slow process because it requires a case evaluation for each rider, he said.
“We’re hoping that will increase the number of riders up to our capacity, as soon as the virus blows over,” he said. “We want to be reliable, safe and comfortable. We’re motivated by our faith to step in and serve where the need is.”
Diane Spicer, 57, of Copperas Cove has been using the service for at least four or five months, she said. Three days a week, DHT takes her to a dialysis center in Gatesville. Her brother-in-law used to take her before he passed away, she said.
“I used to ride The HOP,” she said. “And then The HOP stopped.”
Someone told her about DHT and it has worked out for the best, she said.
“It helps me know I have a reliable way,” she said. “The driver now, they need to keep her. She’s a good driver and she knows what she’s doing. She’s very nice.”