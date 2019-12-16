A hunter found a human skull Saturday morning during his foray in Bell County.
No other bones were found, and a positive identity was unknown pending an examination at Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas, Bell County Maj. T.J. Cruz said Monday.
The skull was found in the 1500 block of Hruskaville Road in Temple off State Highway 53.
For now, the skull belongs to either a Jane or John Doe, according to Cruz. The identity, sex or age of the skull hasn’t yet been determined.
“The gender of the skull has not been positively identified yet,” Cruz said.