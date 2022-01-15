Belton City Council members recently approved $6.2 million in utility project funding through combination tax and limited revenue certificates of obligation.
“Cities, counties and health or hospital districts can use (certificates of obligation) to fund the construction, demolition or restoration of structures; purchase materials, supplies, equipment, machinery, buildings, land and rights of way; and pay for related professional services,” according to the Texas Comptroller’s office. “They are issued for terms of up to 40 years and usually are supported by property taxes or other local revenues.”
In Belton, this bond funding — which is expected to be received by city of Belton staff on Feb. 8 — would pay for four projects: the North Belton elevated storage tank construction, $3.4 million; the McFarland Estates water/sewer im- provements, $1 million; the Sixth Avenue waterline replacement, $850,000; and the Loop 121 pump replacements, $800,000.
“With $4.4 million in reserves available, the city initially planned to pay for the water tower with cash, but decided instead to enter the bond market for funding to take advantage of low interest rates,” city of Belton spokesman Paul Romer said in November. “The rationale for this decision is tied to a $13.7 million bond issuance planned for 2023 to fund several significant capital projects.”
Those projects under the city’s capital improvement program include the second phase of improvements at the Temple-Belton Wastewater Treatment Plant, according to the city of Belton.
“The plan is to save the $4.4 million and apply it to upgrades at the treatment plant or other projects that would be part of that bond, which would drop the bond funding needed in 2023 to under $10 million,” Romer said. “The benefit to that is it makes the bonds ‘bank-qualified,’ which typically brings lower interest rates.”
Finance Director Michael Rodgers projects a savings of about $500,000 in interest payments over the life of the debts by waiting to apply the cash payment in 2023.
“Although certificates of obligation will be issued instead of revenue bonds, utility revenue — not property taxes — will be used to pay the debt,” Rodgers said during a meeting Tuesday. “The ongoing utility rate study will determine the effect upon rates for adding the additional debt service.”
The average annual debt service on the 20-year bonds is expected to range from $379,000 to $398,000, according to the city of Belton.
“It’s a really interesting time because I think the feds have continued to affirm that they plan on (raising interest rates) four times this next year … so I think this time next year we’re going to look back and say that this is maybe one of the best things we’ve done,” Councilman David K. Leigh said. “Timing has a lot to do with that.”