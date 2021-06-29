A 66-year-old Belton man was arrested Monday night and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Rafael A. Montez Sr. remained in the Bell County Jail Tuesday in lieu of a $150,000 bond, jail records showed. The charge is a first-degree felony punishable by a minimum of 25 years in prison.
A 14-year-old girl made an outcry on May 10 that was reported to the Belton Police Department by her mother, according to an arrest affidavit.
Montez is accused of sexually assaulting the victim ten times since the girl was 10 years old. The sexual assaults occurred at a Belton home and during a trip to Florida, the affidavit said.
During a forensic interview at the Children’s Advocacy Center in Belton, the girl told an interviewer that Montez touched her “more times than I can count,” the affidavit said. She said Montez hurt her “down there” and wanted him to stop.
The girl was examined by a nurse at McLane Children’s Medical Center and she repeated that Montez touched her several times.
“Rafael Montez was taken into custody for a felony sexual assault warrant by the Belton Police Department and is being held at the Bell County Jail,” police spokeswoman Candice Griffin said.
A warrant for Montez’s arrest was issued Monday.
Burglary suspect arrested
A Temple man was arrested at about 10 a.m. Tuesday in Belton in connection with a burglary of a building.
Dontrell J. Dykes, 31, was in the Bell County Jail Tuesday. A bond amount were not immediately set.
Dykes is charged with burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony, and failure to identify, a Class B misdemeanor.
“On June 29, 2021, at approximately 10:00 am the Belton Police Department conducted a warrant service in the 800 block of Shady Lane,” Griffin said. “Dontrell Dykes, 31, of Temple was taken into custody for warrants out of Temple and transported to the Bell County Jail.”