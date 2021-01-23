BELTON — Ahead of a Commissioners Court discussion Monday on the issue, Bell County Judge David Blackburn sent an open letter to state legislators detailing three items he wants to see as a priority.
Blackburn’s letter outlined three items relating to property tax relief, and asked the governor to make the issues emergency items. He asked to work together with the Legislature, finding other ways to generate income rather than property taxes.
Blackburn said he wanted the Legislature to give counties the tools needed for property tax relief while making changes at the state level.
“During the 87th Session, it is time to actually cut individual and business property taxes,” Blackburn said in the letter. “As you know, County Commissioners Courts’ only implement the property tax system that you authorize. We are your partners and use the processes you created.”
The first proposal Blackburn asked of the Legislature was to give counties more options on property tax relief relating to residents and small businesses.
Blackburn proposed the legislature to authorize counties to have the ability to offer fixed dollar exemptions, an option for business property tax relief and revenue options for property taxes.
The second proposal requested the state to use COVID-19 relief money to give homeowners or small businesses mortgage or property tax assistance. Blackburn related it to the rental assistance programs counties have offered.
Lastly, Blackburn asked the state to pay for day-to-day operating costs for public education, claiming it would result in everyone’s property tax bill being cut by more than half.
State Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, regularly talks to Blackburn and other stakeholders, and said he understands the need for changes to property taxes.
As part of the new legislative session, Shine said he has proposed 12 individual bills in regards to property taxes with another four or five still being considered. He said he hopes these bills help address the costs and problems residents experience.
Shine said it was the reliance by the state on property taxes, which brought in about $67 billion in taxes during 2019, which causes some issues.
“Property taxes are a major concern for all of us, because Texas relies heavily on property taxes to fund local government and our schools,” Shine said. “The most important thing for us is to have a fair and transparent system, so when taxpayers go into protest they don’t feel intimidated by the process, and feel like they have the opportunity to go through a very fair process and system.”
State Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, said that while he had not had the chance to talk to Blackburn about the letter, he was committed toward lowering property taxes.
“I always stand committed to do what I can to lower property taxes,” Buckley said. “Property taxes are too high and we need to be mindful of that. We had meetings last week on how we can help homeowners and businesses with high property taxes.”