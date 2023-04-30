Knights of the Golden Circle

This unusual, three-part wood engraving published in 1865 blames Abraham Lincoln’s assassination by John Wilkes Booth on the influence of the pro-slavery secret society, the Knights of the Golden Circle. The left panel is a portrait of George W. L. Bickley, the “Head of the Knights of the Golden Circle.” Above him is the word “Theory.” The central panel — “Practice” — shows Booth in profile holding a dagger. The “Effect” is the death of President Lincoln, whose profile portrait at right is framed by swags of black drapery. Beneath the portrait are Lincoln’s initials and olive branches.

 Library of Congress

Everything old is new again — such as conspiracies, clandestine groups, bogus political rhetoric, power grabs and violence.

