Everything old is new again — such as conspiracies, clandestine groups, bogus political rhetoric, power grabs and violence.
In the mid-19th century, some Bell County men as well as many other Texans were caught up in the Knights of the Golden Circle, a secretive group endeavoring to establish its own slave-holding empire in the U.S. South and Mexico, West Indies and parts of Central America.
Many historians now credit this obscure organization for deception and fomenting unrest leading up to the South’s secession from the Union and for the Civil War.
The story of the Knights of the Golden Circle is a cautionary tale of a political movement’s fabricated claims and perverse influencers coupled with unbridled passions for money and control. They worked as shadowy sentinels for the powerful while they pitched lies and half-truths through the most efficient communication avenue available at the time — newspapers.
The Knights of the Golden Circle organized in July 1854 in Kentucky by George Washington Lafayette Bickley (1823-1867), a physician-turned-editor-turned adventurer. He and several comrades took time to launch several small projects until 1859 as national tempers roiled over slavery, succession and the fever pitch of the impending 1860 presidential election.
Within a couple of years, Bickley claimed to have recruited a Texas army of 16,000 men — at least on paper.
In a post-Civil War hearing, a U.S. senator condemned the Knights’ messaging as “so absolutely and infamously false” that he did not know how to “choose language to denounce it as such.”
The purpose of the Knights’ mission was to capture a virtual monopoly on the world’s supply of tobacco and sugar and perhaps cotton, all extremely lucrative crops in the mid-1800s.
By controlling that wealth, the Knights could preserve slavery in the South from constant attacks by northern abolitionists and spread slave trade throughout sugar- and tobacco-producing countries.
As far-fetched as the Knights’ theories were, many followers, including those in Bell County, were sucked into the rhetoric and promises of their wealth and control. Thus, promises of riches built on the backs of enslaved people propelled the movement’s greed.
The Knights appealed to many Bell County men, all of whom were slave holders and landowners. By 1860, one-fourth of Bell County’s population of 4,000 was enslaved. Two-thirds of the county’s 179 slaveholders in 1860 owned seven or fewer slaves, and only four owned 20 slaves or more.
Even though a sizeable minority favored the Union, sentiment ran high for secession and maintaining the county’s slave-holding status.
First order of business was Bickley’s plan to annex Mexico, which had outlawed slavery in 1829. If successful, the Knights intended to reinstate slavery in their proposed “empire.” The Knights’ failed “invasion” of Mexico embarrassed Bickley and his movement. They later attempted a second futile “annexation” of Mexico.
Within a short time, Bickley and his disciples organized 32 Knights chapters in Texas, called “castles,” as they wooed prominent businessmen, landowners and politicians to their cause. “Castles” were established in Salado, Belton and Cameron. Meetings included secret rituals, handshakes, passwords and code words, designed to exclude intruders and reveal their strategies.
Members organized themselves within each “castle” to focus on certain targets — for example, Foreign Guard which would “participate in the wild, glorious and thrilling adventures of a campaign in Mexico” and the Home Guard, those who would support military efforts from home. Bell had several units of home guards, also called “rangers,” to protect residents.
Many Texas newspapers, including the Bell County Democrat, heartily supported Bickley and the Knights. Bickley’s letters and commands were frequently published in the Democrat.
The rival paper, the Independent, supported Sam Houston and his efforts to remain in the Union.
Because of its secrecy, the Knights’ full membership list can never be verified. However, Bickley’s correspondence, now archived in libraries and vintage newspapers, reveals many members by name and hometown. Converts came from all strata of Bell County society: prominent Belton physician, Salado planter, judges, powerful county politicians and prosperous merchants.
When Abraham Lincoln won the national 1860 election, alarmed Knights flooded local newspapers with propaganda touting the secessionist movement.
Pro-Union supporters and anti-secessionists claimed that the Knights used pressure and threats to keep voters from the November polls and a referendum on secession in February 1861.
Rumors spread that the slaves and abolitionists had planned to add mass murder, poisonings and rapes to the arson. In an outbreak of mob justice that became known as the “Texas Troubles,” alarmed Texans formed committees to search for and punish blacks and Unionist whites whom the Knights demonized.
Once the war began, many Knights signed up for service in the Confederate Army.
Other Knights continued to serve in political and administrative roles in the Confederacy.
After the South’s surrender, the Knights eventually disbanded. Bickley was arrested in 1863 and died four years later. Desires for a tobacco and cotton empire were vanquished.
Randolph “Mike” Campbell, former State Historian of Texas, summed up the Knights’ perverse influence: “Perhaps the greatest historical significance that can be assigned to the Knights of the Golden Circle is its contribution to creating the emotional excitement necessary to persuading Southerners to rebel against the United States. Secretive organizations such as the Knights create an atmosphere of conspiracy, of claims and charges that cannot be proven true but cannot be proven untrue either.”
Many members held dual memberships in local Masonic lodges, where the “castles” met, but the official Order of Free and Accepted Masons and its related organizations disavowed any connection. Other conspiracy stories claim the Knights stole millions in U.S. Army payrolls and gold, buried across Texas.
“None of them can be reliably documented,” Campbell added.