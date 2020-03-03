Augustine Trevino, professor of political science at Temple College, wanted his students to take what they learned in his federal government class this semester and use it to better understand what was happening on Tuesday as results came in from the primary election.
Trevino hosted a watch party for his students at the Student Union Building.
Students Hailey Walter and Codey Fraser said they had a better understanding of the federal government because of Trevino’s class, but it was much broader than the primary election broadcast.
Neither voted in the primary, but said they would definitely vote in the general election.
It’s the obscure items learned in class that make the inner workings of the different government branches interesting to follow.
“This is about candidates,” Fraser said. “The class provided an understanding of the importance of the inner workings of Congress and I now understand how important those members are who chair certain committees or hold particular seats in the congressional bodies.”
“I hope they leave tonight with a better understanding of the process,” Trevino said. “There is so much increased interest in these primaries.”
The students have shown an interest in the different processes in the varied states.
“It can get complicated real quickly,” he said.
Some of the students have looked for information on their own, such as watching YouTube videos on caucuses.
“They’ll ask for clarification and I think that’s really cool,” Trevino said.
Students who couldn’t make it to the watch party were sending emails to Trevino with questions about the process.
The gamesmanship of the primaries have come into play over the past couple of days, with candidates dropping out and endorsing an opponent, and others with no chance of winning remaining in the election.
Students want to know why that’s happening, he said.
“They are asking questions that require critical thinking and that’s so important,” Trevino said.
Monica Edwards and George Flores are also Trevino’s students and were interested in the elections Tuesday,
Trevino said he always had been interested in politics, but his love of the topic took place after he took part in the Lorenzo de Zavala Youth Legislative Session while in high school.
“It was like a boot camp for learning how the Legislature works,” he said.
The group had to come up their own legislation to present to the House of Representatives, learn House rules and more.
“It was brutal, that’s when I fell in love with it,” Trevino said.
In the days to come, the election will take on more meaning for the TC students and by the end of the semester they’ll be prepared to watch the party conventions this summer with much more clarity than the typical viewer.