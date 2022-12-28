A Temple bat colony near an Interstate 35 was hit hard over the weekend as freezing temperatures blew into Central Texas.
Residents on social media pointed out that the bat colony, located underneath the Loop 363 bridge that crosses over Interstate 35, was harmed by the cold. Corpses of multiple bats were seen on the road beneath the bridge.
Temple spokeswoman Allison O’Connor said that officials were aware of the bat issue and plan to clean up the bodies.
“The city of Temple is aware that some of the bats died on the roadway as a result of the recent cold weather,” O’Connor said. “Temple Animal Services and Transform Temple are scheduled to remove the deceased bats on Thursday, December 29. The road is still safe to drive on and no road closures are expected.”
At night, the nocturnal creatures emerge from their habitat to hunt for food before eventually returning home.
Local resident Joseph LaMotte said on Facebook that thousands, if not a million, bats live underneath the bridge. He said he wasn’t surprised that many bats fell from the underside of the highway onto the road below.
“It happens every freeze,” LaMotte said. “There’s hundreds of thousands. Actually probably a million bats under the bridge. It’s amazing watching them all fly out at sunset. Took 20 minutes for them all to fly out the last time I parked to watch them.”
The severe cold also affected bat colonies across the state.
Hundreds of bats living underneath a bridge in Houston recently plunged to the ground after losing their grip due to going into hypothermic shock. Wildlife rescuers in the city have moved to save the animals, administering fluids and keeping them warm with incubators.
The bats underneath Houston’s Waugh Bridge are Mexican free-tailed bats that regularly roost in the area.
Officials said that they had planned to release 700 of the 1,500 rescued bats back into the wild on Wednesday.
The Texas Wildlife Rehabilitation Center told the Associated Press that they are now working to raise money for an upgraded facility that would include a bat room.
“That would really help in these situations where we continue to see these strange weather patterns come through,” Mary Warwick, director for the center, said. “We could really use more space to rehabilitate the bats.”