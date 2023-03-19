King's Daughters Hospital School of Nursing 1940s

Graduates of the King’s Daughters Hospital School of Nursing gather for a class photo in the early 1940s. Begun in 1903, the school was in operation until 1948, when it closed. As a leader in nursing education in Texas, the city played host to several state meetings of nursing organizations throughout the 20th century.

 Collection of Weldon Cannon and Patricia Benoit

The year 1923 was a milestone year for the nursing profession as the first full year of Texas’ revised state nurses’ registration legislation when into effect.

