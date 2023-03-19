The year 1923 was a milestone year for the nursing profession as the first full year of Texas’ revised state nurses’ registration legislation when into effect.
Passed in April 1922 and going into effect in 1923, the bill required inspection and accreditation of all nursing schools in the state. The new law required annual inspection of nursing schools and yearly evaluations.
The change was a long time coming.
Texas’ first school of nursing opened in 1890 — the John Sealy Hospital School of Nursing in Galveston. Up until that time, the closest nurse training school was in St. Louis, Mo. By 1896, the University of Texas regents assumed control of the school, making it part of the medical branch.
Nurses received diplomas — but no degrees — after two years of classes and on-the-job training. Doctors taught some classes, but most lectures were provided by graduate nurses themselves. The curriculum later was extended to three years.
Bell County was more fortunate than other counties. It had two training schools — King’s Daughters Hospital, established in 1903, and Temple Sanitarium, chartered in 1904. Only women were admitted into the programs back then.
However, the nurses themselves demanded better instruction and more training. The Graduate Nurses’ Association of Texas (later evolving into the Texas Nurses Association) formed in February 1907, with 19 Texas nurses.
Among them were three from Bell County who later distinguished themselves in nursing education and administration — Katheryn Vina Van Doren (1884-1950) of Belton, Mary Allie Middleton of Temple (1883-1968) and nursing director, Wilma Carlton (1880-1922).
Van Doren was elected the organization’s first corresponding secretary and listed in the first charter, filed in September 1904.
Also providing significant leadership in the first decade were Scott & White nurses Carlton, Arline McDonnald (1889-1927) and Allie Brookman (1879-1925). Their primary goal was to get legislation enacted to gain some control over the training of nurses and the practice of nursing in the state.
Temple played host in 1909 to the three-year-old nurses’ organization. Van Doren was elected third vice president, and Carlton was elected to the executive council.
After a series of reforms, the State Board of Nurse Examiners, created that same year, was formed “for the examination and licensing of nurses and to prescribe their qualifications, [and] to provide for the proper registration and for revocation of certificates.”
The 1909 Nurses Registration Act had weaknesses: the act applied only to those using the title “registered nurse”; “professional nursing” was not defined, educational requirements for nurse licensure were not specified, and the Board of Nursing Examiners had no authority over nursing education.
Additionally, the law had no provision for inspecting or accrediting nursing schools. So, the association initiated a study to recommend improvements on nursing school standards. The first nursing examinations took place in Temple along with four other cities in 1912.
Still, the training and education of nurses was a hodgepodge of practices established by individual hospitals and physicians. Class time was arranged around the nurses’ work schedules. At the turn of the century, a typical nursing student spent only one hour a week in the classroom and did not earn more than 150 lecture hours for her entire two-year training program. In the classroom, students listened to physicians’ lectures, most likely “theory of nursing” and medical topics.
By 1913, the Texas Graduate Nurses Association (precursor to the present-day Texas Nurses Association) met in Temple for its annual convention. Among the significant developments from that meeting was the creation of the Texas League of Nursing Education, an advocacy group to secure an eight-hour day for student nurses, to establish a standard three-year course in all schools of nursing in the state, to raise entrance requirements, to standardize and improve curriculum, and to improve the preparation of nursing-school instructors.
For the next decade the league and the graduate nurses association pushed for higher education standards and licensing. Among the local leaders with Carlton, director of nurses at Temple Sanitarium, was Mary Alice Brookman Shafer (1877-1922) who held several offices in the Graduate Nurses Association.
Two cataclysmic events affected the nursing profession — World War I and the 1918 influenza pandemic. Despite intense recruitment drives for more nurses, hospital-based programs could not train enough to meet the needs in Europe and at home.
After the war, the Committee for the Study of Nursing Education, commissioned in 1920 by the Rockefeller Foundation, found that in most nursing schools, instruction of students was secondary to long hours of ward duty with little supervision, teaching facilities and preparation of instructors were inadequate, standard curriculum was nonexistent, and classroom instruction and clinical work were poorly correlated.
Hospitals were quick to recognize the economic advantage of an unpaid student labor force, and training schools proliferated across the state with questionable educational programs.
For some hospital-based schools of nursing, the measure to regulate training and instruction was controversial. Some hospital administrators and physicians protested, claiming too much intrusion by the state or inspectors. Prior to 1923, many aides were allowed to work as de facto private-duty nurses with little or no training, but at cheaper rates.
When the Graduate Nurses Association convened in Waco in 1923 for the annual meeting, McDonnald as Red Cross director and Bell County public health nurse held a prominent position on the program, pushing for compliance with the new licensing regulations.
Five months later, the first examination for graduate nurses was conducted by the State Board of Nurse Examiners. Temple was among the six cities serving as testing sites.
The next year, in 1924, a traveling director was hired to review school, update standards and pressure training schools to improve standards.
Despite those efforts, by 1927, all of Texas’ nursing program lagged below national standards. Between 1928 and 1940, a total of 43 Texas training schools for nurses were closed, partly because of the great depression and most regarded as substandard.