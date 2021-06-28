A full southbound Interstate 35 closure is now planned for Tuesday night as crews continue a milling and overlay operation.
The highway’s full southbound closure — initially planned Sunday night — was canceled because of the weather forecast, Texas Department of Transportation spokesman Jake Smith said Monday.
“The work is dependent on the weather,” Smith said. “As of now, it is scheduled.”
At 7 p.m. Tuesday, crews will shut down all southbound mainlanes between Sixth Avenue and Loop 121 in Belton. On-ramps from Sixth and Central avenues will be closed as well. Exit ramps to State Highway 317, Interstate 14, and Loops 121 will not be available during the work.
All traffic will be directed to exit at Central Avenue (exit 294A), Smith said. This closure will continue until 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.
More work is scheduled Wednesday through Friday morning.
At 7 p.m. Wednesday, crews will close the two outside lanes of I-35 southbound — again between Sixth Avenue and Loop 121. The SH 317, I-14, and Loop 121 exit ramps will not be available during this closure.
The on-ramps from Sixth and Central avenues will be closed.
The closure will end at 6 a.m. Thursday.
A similar closure is also planned from 7 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.
Smith said the project work is dependent on weather, field conditions and work progress.
TxDOT encourages all motorists to be safe, slow down in work zones and watch for road crews.
Signage will be in place to inform motorists of roadwork and traffic control operations, Smith said. Updates and information are posted regularly on Twitter at @TxDOTWaco.