For the second day in a row, two warming shelters in Temple stayed open for 24 hours to help those in need on Friday.
Workers and volunteers at Temple Impact Church and Salvation Army of Bell County’s McLane Center of Hope in Temple continued to do what was needed in order to help others, officials said. The shelters, which mainly operate on nights when it is freezing, chose to stay open throughout the day and night to keep people out of the cold and ice.
Both shelters are expected to stay open all day Saturday as well, with temperatures expected to only rise above freezing for a couple of hours before falling down once more.
While both shelters mainly help the homeless, the Salvation Army encouraged residents living in cold homes to seek shelter with them as well.
“You don’t have to be homeless to come stay with us,” Lt. David Beckham, leader of the local organization, said. “Anyone living in a cold house is welcome here. Our doors are open to people who need a place of refuge from the bitter cold.”
Temple Impact Church is located 306 E. Adams Ave while the Temple Salvation Army is at 419 W. Ave. G.
Deni Howard, who manages Impact Church’s shelter, said her organization’s warming shelter was near capacity Thursday.
The shelter, which can hold about 49 people normally, saw 65 people come on Thursday to get warm. Howard said not all of these people stayed, though all were fed meals. Some left the shelter for personal reasons or issues, officials said.
Howard, formerly homeless herself, said she understands the reasons some would not stay, admitting she might not have in the past.
Of those that did stay, Howard said many were new faces that the shelter normally doesn’t serve but were still homeless.
“There are a couple of people who have houses who don’t really have electricity in them anyways,” Howard said. “And there are also squatters. Those people are in here now, as usually they don’t come.”
Howard said the Temple Police Department has also helped out, even transporting volunteers who were unable to make the trip due to the ice.
“The police have been amazing,” Howard said. “We actually had one volunteer who was going to be unable to come. The police actually went and picked him up and brought him back home again.”
While serving so many residents, Howard said, the shelter has exhausted its supply of gloves, plus size coats, beanies and scarves so donations are welcome.
Temple Impact Church normally opens its doors at 6 p.m. and closes at 8 a.m. the next morning, while the Salvation Army opens at 5 p.m. and closes at 7 a.m. the next morning.