Yuriko Morales

Yuriko Morales, 31, of San Antonio, was arrested and booked into the Brazos County Jail on charges of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams, tampering with evidence, possession of marijuana between 5 and 50 pounds, and evading arrest with a vehicle, according to jail records.

Two persons were arrested after leading police on a pursuit through three counties culminating in Milam. Heroin and marijuana were recovered, police said.

cbetancourt@tdtnews.com