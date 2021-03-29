The Belton Independent School District is projecting that $514,894 in damages was endured during Winter Storm Uri — a cost that Lake Belton High School is expected to account for approximately of 81.2 percent of.
These estimated cost projections for the storm damage are as of March 12, according to Belton ISD’s Facilities Committee.
“We did get into some issues with the weather as most school districts did,” Mike Morgan, Belton ISD’s assistant superintendent of operations, said during a Facilities Committee meeting on Wednesday.
Morgan stressed that a “vast majority” of the $514,894 cost was related to plumbing systems freezing at Lake Belton High School.
“We did have to replace a lot of Lake Belton High School’s chilled water coils ... which is the system failure that flooded our library and our visual learning center,” Morgan said. “Then we had the sprinkler leak … which was about 42,000 gallons of water that went into the main concourse there on the west end of the school.”
However, the assistant superintendent highlighted that the three-inch main water line for the school’s fire suppression system is what flooded the remainder of the campus.
Morgan said the stage floor for the campus’ auditorium will need to be completely replaced, while the main gym floor, auxiliary gym floor and dance floor will need to partially replaced — damage that could have been greater if the district did not bring in emergency cleanup crews.
“When we talk about the emergency cleanup … it was dozens of employees, hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of equipment and they were here all the way through the start of school the next week,” he said. “It’s one of the larger expenses (at an estimated $75,000) but in the end, it probably saved us a considerable amount of damage if water stood on the floor for a week ... because we didn’t have the equipment to remove tens of thousands of gallons of water.”
Belton ISD trustees heard the committee’s report Monday night.
Trustee Ty Taggart was grateful for how quickly the district brought emergency cleanup crews to Lake Belton High.
“For y’all to start doing what y’all did as early as y’all did, that really did save a lot of headaches … so good job on that,” he said at the committee meeting.
Belton school board Vice President Jeff Norwood agreed, and highlighted that much of the damages should be covered by insurance.
“We really should walk out of this (paying) very little … so we should be fine,” Norwood said. “The main thing we have to remember is to document everything we’ve done.”
During the district’s board meeting on Monday, Taggart emphasized that the district’s deductible is set at $25,000.
“It’s not Jake from State Farm but we’re close,” Taggart said.