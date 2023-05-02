Bell County prosecutors submitted a series of enhanced footage into evidence in the capital murder trial of Cedric Marks, as members of the public sat shoulder-to-shoulder in the 426th District Courtroom on Tuesday.
The Killeen resident, a former mixed martial arts fighter, was arrested for allegedly killing his ex-girlfriend, Jenna Scott, and her friend, Michael Swearingin, at a Killeen residence on Jan. 3, 2019.
This footage — enhanced by the Regional Organized Crime Information Center in Nashville at the request of the Temple Police Department — showed a white SUV drive past Swearingin’s Temple residence several times on Jan. 3, 2019; a white SUV stationed itself in the nearby First Baptist Church of Temple parking lot on Jan. 3, 2019; and Marks and a woman shop at a Henryetta, Okla., Walmart where the pair purchased new clothes and a shovel with cash on Jan. 4, 2019.
Scott and Swearingin were discovered more than a week later in a shallow grave about 20 miles from the Walmart. The grave is approximately 700 yards away from the Northfork Cemetery where the Marks family has burial space.
The enhanced footage utilized a magnification window for certain elements, unmasked sharpening to better separate subjects from the foreground and background, and an adjusted color contrast after using the automatic color equalization algorithm.
From there, still images were pulled from the footage.
“Video is comprised of a series of frames, which is just a bunch of still images that you see in sequence,” Kennedy Ring, an analyst with the Regional Organized Crime Information Center, said during her testimony on Tuesday. “Depending on the frame rate, it determines how many of these images you’re seeing within each second. So these are just the individual frames exported from the clarified versions of the video.”
With a clearer picture available, Marks, 48, questioned whether a license plate number was readable in any of the evidence presented.
“None of the (still images) were able to determine or able to show what the actual license plate was,” Ring told Marks.
She explained why earlier in her testimony.
“You’re not going to have as many pixels representing a smaller area as one might prefer,” Ring told Bell County Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Newell. “The license plate was not readable because the image was too compressed and there was not enough pixel information.”
However, Killeen resident Rebecca Adney — who was in an on-again, off-again relationship with Marks that spanned seven years — testified last Wednesday how her white Toyota RAV4 showed signs that it had been driven by someone else than her while she was in Wyoming from Dec. 16, 2018, to Jan. 7, 2019.
“I had just cleaned it before I left,” she said at the time.
Adney also identified Marks as the individual in the Henryetta, Okla., Walmart footage.
He could be seen wearing a hoodie that supported a popular boxing gym in Killeen where they often trained together.
Marks is charged with capital murder of multiple people, a capital felony; burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a felony, a first-degree felony; tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and various misdemeanor charges.
He will continue his defense at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning in the 426th Courtroom at the Bell County Justice Center in Belton. Ginell McDonough, who aided Marks in Michigan, will be on the witness stand.
The state is seeking the death penalty in the case.