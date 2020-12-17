A citizens parade to honor health care workers, emergency responders and law enforcement is set for Sunday in downtown Belton.
The event will start at 2 p.m. on Second Avenue across from the Belton Feed Store and go around the Bell County Courthouse.
Marcia Cross said she wanted to honor emergency responders for their efforts during the coronavirus crisis.
The parade “is to say thanks and pay respects to our county police and sheriff’s departments, first responders and health care workers,” Cross said.
“I have finally spoken to all the necessary parties (Belton Police, Bell County Sheriff and Belton Parks & Rec) to make sure that we won’t meet any objections to putting on a rather impromptu, somewhat renegade, citizen’s parade around the Bell County Courthouse,” Cross said.
Cross said the parade will start on Second Avenue across from Belton Feed Store, and ride or drive vehicles, around downtown Belton on a circular route that encompasses both the police department, sheriff’s office and the downtown fire station.
“We would like to pause at each of these locations to place a wreath, place a sign board and wreath for health care workers at the courthouse,” she said.
There will be a short service at the law enforcement monument in front of the Belton Police Station, she said.
Cross said the parade will be about a mile and half and will include an appearance by Santa Claus, who will be on a float with children.