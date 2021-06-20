Belton school trustees on Monday night will consider renaming the Belton High School baseball field after a longtime coach who led the Tigers to a state championship in 1994.
The school board will consider, discuss and take action on whether to rename the BHS Tiger Baseball Field for former coach David Tidwell, a fixture at the school for 23 years.
The baseball field would be renamed Tidwell Field, if approved by trustees.
The school board meeting will start at 6:15 p.m. Monday in the Pittenger Fine Arts Center, 400 N. Wall St. in Belton.
Tidwell, who coached baseball for more than 33 years, was inducted into the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame in 2018.
He started his career in 1976 as a Bay City assistant coach before stints at Aldine Eisenhower and Longview Spring Hill. Tidwell led Belton to 18 playoff appearances in his 23 seasons as coach — including winning the 1994 Class 4A state championship.
Tidwell had 577 victories — 491 of those with the Tigers.
“I still miss it. That’s why I stay away from it a little bit is because I miss it so much,” Tidwell told the Telegram in 2017, months before his induction into the hall of fame. “I catch myself watching baseball on TV and thinking, ‘What are you doing out there.’ I miss it a lot. I miss the kids most of all, and then I miss the Tuesday nights and Friday nights and the impact of it.”
Tidwell was proud of his longevity at Belton, even though he turned down job offers at other schools.
“Not too many coaches coach over 20 years at one school,” he said. “The longevity at one school, winning the state championship and having kids come up and say thank you are the things from my career I’m most proud of.”
The renaming proposal is among several items the Belton ISD board will consider at their regular meeting. Trustees will also consider a new compensation plan and a new principal for Lakewood Elementary.
“The previous principal retired at the end of the school year,” district spokeswoman Karen Rudolph said.
The meeting can be accessed via livestream on the BISD board of trustees YouTube Channel.