In a show of solidarity with Ukraine, a prayer service for the people of Ukraine will be held at 12:05 p.m. Wednesday at Christ Episcopal Church
The service also will be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page, https://facebook.com/christchurchtx.
“The noonday service is a short and simple service which allows prayer to enter into the midst of our daily work or other activities, while joining our prayers in the ongoing prayer of the church around the world,” Ami J. Hooper, Christ Episcopal communications director, said in a news release.
The service will include a mediation for Olga of Kyiv, the patron saint of Ukraine, and special prayers for peace and for the people of Ukraine.
Christ Episcopal Church is at 300 N. Main St. in downtown Temple.