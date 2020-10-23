Early voting continues to draw people to the polls — some of whom are waiting in line with masks and others with their faces uncovered.
Interim Elections Administrator Matthew Dutton said mask wearing in voting locations has been mixed, with the state not requiring poll workers or voters to wear masks while at the sites. This policy implemented by the state has caused some problems for poll workers when trying to identify masked voters through photo identification.
Dutton said that while workers are trained to ask voters to lower their masks briefly to make an identification, some workers have stopped due to repeated refusals.
“We’ve told (poll workers) what the standard is and what you would usually do, but some people just don’t want to pull their masks down,” Dutton said. “The way the Secretary of State, and others, have kind of said it is you can’t force someone to take their masks off, just like you can’t force them to wear it.”
Friday — the 11th day of early voting in the county — saw another 5,368 votes cast, bringing the total number of votes this election to 64,212. This increase in voters means that the county has passed the total number of early votes cast in the 2008, which was 61,084.
These new votes bring the turnout for the county up to 29.73 percent this year.
During the 2016 election the county saw a total of 59,335 votes cast in the first 11 days — 4,877 votes less than this year — with 4,344 votes cast on the same day.
Lines continued to move steadily at the Temple Annex Friday despite the rain, cold and wind chilling those in line.
Temple resident Chelsea Kindred said she was surprised at how quickly lines were moving after seeing the long lines in San Antonio that her friends are experiencing.
Kindred, 35, said this was her first election that she has voted in, with the ongoing pandemic and the issues related to it as one of the driving factors for her.
Another Temple resident voting at the city’s annex, Will Smith, said he regularly comes out to vote and does research on each of the candidates he plans on voting for. While he did wait for lines to shorten, Smith said nothing was going to stop him from voting.
“I was trying to (skip the long lines), but I am going to make my vote count if it takes an hour or two hours,” Smith, 61, said. “I was coming to vote no matter what.”