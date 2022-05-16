BELTON — Even as temperatures warm up, the Bell County Commissioners Court held back from putting in place a burn ban on Monday.
Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt recommended against the burn ban. He said that conditions in the county were not yet at the level that would require an end to outdoor burnings.
Drought and the danger of wildfires are more common in the western side of the county, than the east.
Mahlstedt said officials should continue to monitor these conditions in case they worsen.
“For the month of May, we are at 32 fires with a little over an inch of rain,” Mahlstedt said. “There is not much forecasted (rain) coming up and our temperatures are supposed to be getting into the low or mid-90s.”
The Texas Water Development Board continues to show most of Bell County in some form of drought, with the rest seeing abnormally dry conditions.
A weekly report from the board shows that drought conditions in Central Texas have intensified, with the area of the state impacted by exceptional drought at 25%. This amount of exceptional drought is the largest value seen in eight years.
Drought levels in Bell County range from abnormally dry and moderate in the east and extreme in the west, with exceptional drought seen in Coryell, Lampasas and Burnet counties.
Bell County’s two reservoirs — Belton and Stillhouse Hollow lakes — are both now 89% full, down from 100% full a year ago.