The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Bell County is presenting Our Family and Community Health programs live via Zoom video meetings.
“We held a session on “Stress Less: Coping in Times of Uncertainty: Uncertain Times” at the first of May and had a great attendance,” said Jackie McLaughlin, Bell County family and community health agent for Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. “Those attending the previous program requested a topic on sleep and insomnia.”
McLaughlin will present the program “A Good Night’s Rest is Best” from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, June 4.
To join the Zoom meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88615171712 with meeting ID: 886 1517 1712. To access, one tap mobile: +13462487799,,88615171712# US (Houston); +12532158782,,88615171712# US (Tacoma).