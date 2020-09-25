A Temple woman saved a stranger from a burning car early Sunday morning on her way home.
Stephanie Paige Riley works long shifts at a Temple business, and was driving home when she stopped on 25th Street by the railroad tracks and heard a loud boom. She looked around, didn’t see anything and drove on. That’s when she saw a car on fire on the side of the road near South 25th Street and Avenue F.
No one else was around. Then she heard the person inside the car bang on the window, Riley said. And that’s when she went into action.
Her actions saved the life of Trevon Kindle of Austin.
Looking back, Riley said it’s surprising how quickly your mind and body respond in a situation like she faced. Riley called 911, put them on speaker and put the phone down at some point. She opened the car door and tried to pull him out by the arm. Then she pulled on his legs and discovered there was no firmness.
“His legs were broken,” Riley said.
Still, she managed to pull on his legs and get him away from the burning car.
“I feel bad because I know it had to hurt when I pulled him out by the legs, but I’m glad I was able to get him out,” Riley said.
Riley is still surprised because the car door wasn’t locked or jammed so it wouldn’t open. She doesn’t recall feeling any heat from the car door and wasn’t burned. Neither was Kindle.
As for Kindle, he doesn’t recall what happened, he told the Telegram.
“I feel like it was a real eye-opener,” Kindle said. “I love everybody, and I’m thankful God gave me another chance.”
Riley said she will forever remember what she experienced Sunday and it has changed her.
Despite having two broken ribs, femur, nose and a shattered ankle that have required surgery, Kindle wasn’t touched by the fire.
However, Kindle has no insurance because he didn’t think something like this would ever happen to him, according to the GoFundMe account set up by his fiance, Emily Fleming. Medical bills for physical therapy and days lost at work leave Kindle and Fleming with questions about what they’ll do when he leaves the hospital and goes back home to Austin.
The account goal is $10,000. To donate, visit https://bit.ly/3ib9Ues.