The Texas Rangers investigation into a Temple officer-involved fatal shooting should be complete “in a week or two,” a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman said Wednesday.
Michael Dean, 28, carried no weapon when he was shot by Temple Police Officer Carmen DeCruz on Dec. 2 but The Associated Press reported Wednesday the pair had “an altercation of some sort,” according to a Texas Attorney General report filed in compliance with a law meant to provide more transparency in police shootings.
The Rangers investigation to the shooting “should be finished in a week or two,” DPS Sgt. Bryan Washko told the Telegram on Wednesday. “It’s been a long time coming.”
DeCruz was placed on paid administrative leave after the shooting. The Attorney General report bears that same date, Dec. 30, as a less detailed, three-page report on the shooting that was earlier published on the Attorney General’s website. Temple Police told the Telegram the initial report could be revised.
Temple Police issued a clarification Wednesday night, explaining they filed two reports Dec. 30 -- the three-page Peace Officer Involved Injuries or Death Report and a seven-page Custodial Death Report.
Only the first report was made available by the Attorney General's Office prior to Wednesday.
DeCruz tried to pull Dean over for speeding but the Temple man did not stop and “a short pursuit ensued,” states the report.
Dean eventually pulled over and DeCruz, 52, reportedly approached his PT Cruiser. Then “there was an altercation of some sort between” the men, the Custodial report states, and during it the officer’s “service weapon discharged” striking Dean.
The updated report does not describe the “altercation” further. It’s “unknown” whether Dean attempted to injure the officer or others, according to the report, but the most serious offense he would have been charged is “evading in a vehicle.”
Despite the questions it leaves open, the seven-page document offers some of the only available details on what led up to Dean’s death two months ago. Temple Police have said little about the shooting and consistently referred questions to the Texas Rangers, who are leading the investigation.
Dallas attorney Lee Merritt, who is representing Dean’s family, suggested that Dean was looking for a safe place to pull over, not evading the officer, and called the report “disingenuous.”
“When it gets down to the critical juncture they leave out all the important detail, which leaves Mr. DeCruz a great deal of latitude to change his story at some later date,” Merritt told the AP. “This seems to be an attempt to try to justify what is clearly unjustifiable.”
Dean was killed by a gunshot wound to the head and his death was ruled a homicide, according to a preliminary autopsy report obtained by the Telegram.
The Custody report states that after the shooting DeCruz “initiated life-saving measures to no avail” and Dean died at the scene.
Since 2015, Texas law enforcement agencies have been legally required to send the Attorney General’s office reports on any shooting in which an officer was hit or shot someone within 30 days.
A spokesman for Temple Police and a spokeswoman for the Attorney General’s office did not immediately respond to questions.
Telegram staff writer Deborah McKeon and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
COMMUNITY GATHERING
A Community Event #Michael Dean is set for 2-5 p.m. Saturday at Miller Park, 1919 N. First St., in Temple. The event will include food and drinks, encouragement for voting and to extend information about local offices and candidates in the upcoming election.