BELTON — Cowboys and bulls performed Saturday during the American Bucking Bull Inc. event at the Bell County Equestrian and Livestock Complex, but only the bulls were judged.
The one-day show included junior finals and older bracket competition to qualify for the national finals in Las Vegas, said Jay Daugherty, president of ABBI, based in Pueblo, Colo.
Classes of bulls in competition were yearling (approaching 2 years old), futurity (2 years old), derby (strictly 3-year-olds) and classic (3- and 4-year-olds). The last two classes were with cowboys trying to ride for 8 seconds. In the younger classes, the bulls were equipped with a dummy device on their back that was electronically released after 4 seconds.
There were 132 bulls in the yearling class, Daugherty said, and one of them would win about $30,000 for the day’s ride.
“For the year, we pay out about $4 million,” he said. “We do these events throughout the country.”
The bucking bull is a registered breed, he said, and there are about 275,000 bulls in the registry of ABBI, which is half-owned by Professional Bull Riders.
About 30 junior division contestants worked with their bulls on Saturday, he said. The total annual junior division prize money is about $70,000, he said. The day’s amount was about $6,000.
“It’s a way for them to get involved in the bucking industry and to compete,” he said.
Payson Parker, 12, of Oklahoma said he’s been training bulls since 2015 and brought three of them to the Belton event. He got into bucking bulls when a friend gave him a buckle named for Inferno, a nationally ranked bucking bull.
“I just like the adrenalin,” he said. “After about a year, it’s pretty easy.”
Wacey Hart, 11, of Oklahoma said he’s been in the sport for three years. He brought two bulls.
“I already do,” he said when asked if he wanted to ride bulls.
He can only ride steers now, he said, but plans to become a professional bull rider.
Daugherty said the five judges of the bulls look for buck, kick, spin, intensity and degree of difficulty. A high-scoring bull might be sold for $90,000, he said.
Stock contractor Hayden Shaw, 30, of Douglas said he’s been in the bull breeding business all of his life. He generally has about 40 head of 2-, 3- and 4-year-olds.
“We want everything as genetically bred as possible, on the sire’s side and the dam’s side,” he said. “Then we’ll look at their conformation, attitude and athletic ability before we start bucking them.”
“When they understand the game, they love it,” he said of the bulls. “They love to get in the truck and go. Bucking for them is just like a horse running. It’s natural and it’s bred in them.”