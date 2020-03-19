In the wake of the COVID-19/Coronavirus pandemic and gatherings of various sizes being discouraged, the city of Temple has taken the recommendation from health officials and has decided that it is in the public's best interest to cancel the 2020 Bloomin' Temple Festival, according to a statement posted to the city of Temple's website.
"The health and safety of our residents, visitors, and city personnel remain our highest priority. Bloomin' Temple will be back in 2021, April 23-24, we hope to see you all there!" there statement said.