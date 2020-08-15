About 100 disc golfers competed in the first two rounds of the seventh annual Crosstown Throwdown tournament on Saturday at Lions Park and Crossroads Park, and were set for the third and final round at 9 a.m. today at Crossroads Park.
“We work very closely with the city,” said Brian Riddle, president of Temple Disc Golf Association, host of the event. “We try to showcase all the courses in Temple. Every year we try to make it a little bit bigger.”
The sport of disc golf is growing all over the U.S., he said, and a lot of new players came to this year’s tournament because of the opening of Crossroads Park, which has 27 holes of disc golf.
“This area is like a hidden gem in disc golf,” he said.
The first disc golf course in Temple was the one at Lions Junction Family Water Park on South Fifth Street, he said. In Belton there’s a course at Heritage Park and one at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.
Next month, Temple will be hosting the Texas women’s championship disc tournament.
“We’d like to have more women in the sport,” Riddle said.
He introduced Krissie Fountain of Manor, who said she’s played in the Temple tournament since 2015. Manor, who turned pro in 2017, is sponsored by Mint discs in Austin, and keeps her regular job as a commercial construction project manager.
“The hardest part is reading the wind, and just staying focused and positive throughout the round,” she said of disc golf. “It’s a fantastic way to stay healthy and keep moving. It can be a family sport. You can just get out there and have a good time.”
She has four disc golf baskets at home and also has a net that she throws discs into, she said.
Her husband, Neil Myers, who got her into the sport, said he’s been playing for about 12 years.
“I was always an athlete in high school and this kind of carried over,” he said. “It’s a lot like a baseball swing. There are a lot of mechanics. I try to coach. It’s about growing the sport.”
The length of an average disc golf hole might be 300 feet, he said, but there are holes up to 1,000 feet.
“It’s a very social sport,” he said. “A lot of times you see all the same people at events. We become family and friends.”
Connor O’Reilly of Austin said he’s been playing about four years.
“It kind of teaches you about yourself,” he said. “It gives you a platform to make self-improvement if you are willing to put in the work.”
The hardest shot in disc golf is being able to throw the straight shot, he said.
“The disc naturally wants to follow left or right,” he said.
The so-called “putting green” is not as hard as regular golf, he said. From about 20 or 30 feet, most players are going to hit the basket, he said.
Jeff Franklin, 31, of Montgomery said he’s been playing disc golf for about five years.
“I like the competitive part,” he said. “It’s something I was missing after high school.”
He has played in 30 tournaments and won five of them, he said.