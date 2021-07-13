Transportation crews will close two outside southbound mainlanes between Central Avenue and Loop 121 at 7 tonight. Exit ramps to State Highway 317, Interstate 14, and Loop 121 will be closed.
Traffic will be able to use the Central Avenue exit.
The highway on-ramps at Sixth and Central avenues will be closed, Texas Department of Transportation spokesman Jake Smith said.
The work will end at 6 a.m. Wednesday.
The same closure configuration will occur at 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, with lanes reopening the following days at 6 a.m.
Smith said the work is dependent on weather, field conditions and work progress. Signage will be in place to inform motorists of the roadwork and traffic control operations. Updates and information are posted regularly on Twitter at @TxDOTWaco.
TxDOT encourages motorists to slow down, pay attention, eliminate all distractions, and watch for road crews.