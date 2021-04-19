Temple police responded to call about a fight and shots fired at Jackson Park Sunday night.
The incident occurred at about 8:36 p.m. at the North Temple park.
Police spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said a black car was seen fleeing the area.
While officers were at the park, they heard more shots in the distance. The department also received calls of shots fired in the 000 block of North Tenth Street.
No damage was located. Several shell casings were found in the road and parking lot by officers.
Officers later located a 2012 Dodge Avenger that matched the description of the suspected vehicle, Arreguin said. The registered owner told police she loaned the car to a known subject but did not have any other information.