A Temple man faces a first-degree felony after he was charged with sexually abusing a girl.
Jose Adrian Romero Jimenez, 33, remained in the Bell County Jail Wednesday, charged with aggravated sexual assault. His bond is set at $200,000, records show.
Jimenez is accused of sexually assaulting a girl, who made an outcry about the abuse to her mother.
The girl’s mother reported the abuse to the Temple Police Department on July 3, 2022, according to an arrest affidavit filed by the Detective Jessica Johnson.
The girl told her mother “that she was very scared” when Jimenez allegedly assaulted her through inappropriate touching of her genital area, the affidavit said.
Later the girl told police that she was able to get away from Jimenez after the abuse occurred and “texted her mother about what had happened.”
“Mom, I am scared and I don’t know what to do,” the girl texted.
The girl had not seen Jimenez in 11 years when she spent a week at his home.
“This was the first time (Jimenez) had done anything like this to her,” the affidavit said.
Jimenez attempted to speak to the girl during a call to her mother but the girl screamed at him.
Jimenez first denied any inappropriate touching but in subsequent interviews with Temple officers, he “admitted to having touched” the girl because he was self-medicating with marijuana. He admitted to touching the girl “for less than thirty seconds and that he was ‘high’ at the time of the incident,” the affidavit said.
In another interview, Jimenez told Detective Johnson that “he did not know why he had touched” the girl and insisted he had not had “urges” towards other girls.
Jimenez later submitted apology letters, acknowledging his culpability for harming the mother and victim and stated “that he needed to get help” and hoped the girl would be able to recover from the trauma she received.
His “blanket apology letter acknowledged that he had initially been untruthful with the police and also stated that he needed to get help,” the affidavit said.