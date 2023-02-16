Judy Elaine Sanders

Judy Elaine Sanders, a resident of the Hidalgo County city of Alamo, is charged with manslaughter in connection with a 2021 traffic crash that killed a woman near Temple.

A Bell County grand jury has indicted a 53-year-old Rio Grande Valley woman on a manslaughter charge in connection with a 2021 traffic crash that killed a woman near Temple.

eegarcia@tdtnews.com