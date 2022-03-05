With fire engines parked out front and bays open, Temple Fire and Rescue held an open house Saturday morning at Fire Station No. 5, 510 N. Apache Dr.
Firefighters welcomed visitors and showed them through the station. Most of the early visitors were families with small children.
“The open house is to show the public the upgrade that’s been made to Station 5,” said Santos Soto, TF&R spokesman. “Several months ago we had an incident here.”
That was a cooking fire, he said. The main damage was in the kitchen but there also was smoke and electrical damage in other parts of the station.
The north side of the building was affected, he said. Firefighters set up beds in the south side of the building and continued operation.
Three is the standard number of firefighters on hand, he said.
“We also have a rescue truck with two people, so you could have up to five people working out of this station,” he said.
There have not been any major fires recently, he said, but the call volume is always steady.
“This station, being centrally located in Temple, is one of the busier stations,” he said.
“The purpose of the open house is to engage the public, show them what we’re doing here and to let them know that those incidents at home … affect all of us, even firefighters.”
Jeremy and Melissa Mulsow of Belton and their son, Barrett, 2, took in the tour.
Melissa said she saw a notice about the open house in the city of Temple newsletter.
“He loves fire trucks and firefighters,” she said of Barrett. “So he wanted to come meet some of his heroes. He was not disappointed. He got in a picture with the chief. He got to sit behind the wheel of a fire truck.”
Barrett got a full tour of the fire station, she said, including the captain’s quarters and where the firefighters sleep.
Barrett wore a red firefighter T-shirt.
“He dressed up as a firefighter at Halloween,” his mother said.
Wayne Ransleben of Temple and his daughter, Lera, 16, had just arrived and had looked at one of the fire trucks, he said.
“We came inside to see what’s in here and talk to the firefighters,” he said.
“These are just some new experiences for her,” he said. “We live on the south side of Temple. So this was an opportunity to get her out and learn a little bit more about the fire station, more than just seeing a truck drive by.”
Rachel Pendergraft of Temple sat on the kitchen floor for a snack with her four children: Geneva, 8; Judson, 7; Katharina, 4; and Isaac, 3. She said her husband, Robert, a church music professor at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, was at work.
“We are all interested in fire trucks, but my 3 year old especially,” she said.
The children have some firefighter toys and dress-up clothes, she said.
“We have some volunteer firefighters in our family in Alabama,” she said.
Katharina said she liked getting into the fire trucks. Justin said he wants to be a policeman.
“It’s more fun being a policeman,” he said.
The little one definitely wants to be a firefighter, his mother said.