Registered voters can cast ballots at any polling place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Bell County

001 BELTON Belton Nazarene Church, 1701 Sparta Road, Belton

002 BELTON Belton Annex, 550 E. Second Ave., Belton

003 BELTON Christ the King Catholic Church, 210 E. 24th St., Belton

004 BELTON Belton Senior Center, 842 S. Mitchell, Belton

005 MORGAN’S POINT RESORT Morgan’s Point Event Center, 60 Morgan’s Point Blvd., Morgan’s Point Resort

006 LITTLE RIVER/ACADEMY Bliss Community Center, 109 S. Evans, LR/A

007 KILLEEN Liberty Christian Center, 4107 Westcliff Rd., Killeen

008 HOLLAND Kuhlmann Civic Center, 100 W. Travis Street, Holland

009 KILLEEN St. Joseph Parish Hall, 2903 E. Rancier Ave., Killeen

010 NOLANVILLE J.W. Sims Community Center, 408 N. Tenth St., Nolanville

011 HARKER HEIGHTS VFW Post No. 3892, 201 VFW Drive, Harker Heights

012 HARKER HEIGHTS Harker Heights Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing, Harker Heights

013 SALADO Salado Church of Christ Activities Center 217 N. Stagecoach Rd., Salado

014 KILLEEN Destiny Outreach Church, 101 N. W.S. Young Drive, Killeen

015 KILLEEN Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen

016 KILLEEN Killeen Senior Center, Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schleuter Loop, Killeen

017 KILLEEN Grace Christian Center, 1401 E. Elms Rd., Killeen

018 HARKER HEIGHTS St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church 1000 E. FM 2410 Harker Heights

019 EAST TRIMMIER First Baptist Church of Trimmier, 6405 Chapparral Road, Killeen

020 TROY Troy Community Center, 201 E. Main, Troy

021 TEMPLE VFW Post No. 1820, 3302 Airport Road, Temple

022 TEMPLE Northside Church of Christ, 3401 N. Third St., Temple

023 TEMPLE A&E Storage, 4970 E. U.S. Highway 190, Temple

024 TEMPLE Cross Church on Birdcreek, 2202 Birdcreek Drive, Temple

025 TEMPLE Immanuel Baptist Church, 1401 W. Central Ave., Temple

026 TEMPLE Hector P. Garcia Elementary, 2525 Lavendusky Drive, Temple

027 TEMPLE Temple Annex, 205 E. Central Ave., Temple

028 TEMPLE Bethel Assembly of God of Temple, 22621 SE HK Dodgen Loop 363, Temple

029 CYCLONE St. Joseph Catholic Church Fellowship Hall, 20220 FM 485, Burlington

030 MOFFAT/STAMPEDE Moffat Volunteer Fire Dept., 5660 Lakeaire Blvd., Temple

031 ROGERS First Baptist Church of Rogers, 5 Prairie, Rogers

032 TEMPLE First Church of the Nazarene, 5000 S. 31st St. Temple

033 IVY GAP 3275 Boys Ranch Road, Kempner

034 KILLEEN Robert M. Shoemaker High School, 3302 Clear Creek Road, Killeen

035 KILLEEN Killeen Annex, 304 Priest Drive, Killeen

036 KILLEEN Central Fire Station, 207 N. 28th St., Killeen

037 KILLEEN Skyline Baptist Church, 906 Trimmier Rd., Killeen

038 WEST TRIMMIER West Bell Water Supply Office, 4201 Chaparral Road, Killeen

039 KILLEEN Killeen Utilities Department, 210 W. Ave. C, Killeen

040 KILLEEN Palo Alto Middle School, 2301 W. Elms Road, Killeen

041 KILLEEN Roy J. Smith Middle School, 6000 Brushy Creek Drive, Killeen

Coryell County

Countywide voting centers will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.. You may vote at any location regardless of the precinct where you live:

Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Ave. B, Copperas Cove

Holy Family Catholic Church, 1001 Georgetown Road, Copperas Cove

Gatesville Civic Center, 303 Veterans Memorial Loop, Gatesville

Evant City Hall, 598 E. State Highway 84, Evant

Flat Community Center, 159 CR 334, Flat

Falls County

Countywide voting centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

101 NORTH MARLIN Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 411 Coleman St., Marlin

104 OTTO Otto Community Center, 106 County Road 163 D, Otto

105 NORTHWEST MARLIN Ward Street Church of Christ Annex, 1305 Ward St., Marlin

201 REAGEN Reagan Homecoming Building, Railroad Avenue, Reagan

203 SOUTHEAST MARLIN Davis Chapel United Methodist Church, 304 Conoly St., Marlin

204 SOUTHEAST MARLIN Booker T. Washington Alumni Building, 216 Falls St., Marlin

301 ROSEBUD Pleasant Grove Baptist Fellowship Hall, 1148 FM 1048, Rosebud

302 MARLIN Marlin Housing Authority, 101 Burnett St., Marlin

303 WESTPHALIA Westphalia Community Center, 375 FM 431, Westphalia

304 ROSEBUD D. Brown Library, 203 N. Second St., Rosebud

403 CHILTON Volunteer Fire Department, Chilton

404 LOTT Lott Fire Department, 313 E Gassaway, Lott

405 GOLINDA Golinda City Hall, 7039 Golinda Drive, Golinda

Lampasas County

Countywide voting centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

New Covenant Church, 1604 Central Texas Expressway, Lampasas

Kempner Fire Department Training Center, 315 S. Pecan, Kempner

McClennan County*

Countywide voting centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Bruceville-Eddy ISD Special Events Center, 1 Eagle Drive, Bruceville-Eddy

Lorena First Baptist Church, 307 E. Center St., Lorena

Moody First United Methodist Church, 500 Sixth St., Moody

*Partial list

Milam County

Countywide voting centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Bea’s Kitchen, 101 E. Main, Cameron

Buckholts Community Center, 110 W. Main, Buckholts

George Hill Patterson Center, 609 Mill St., Rockdale

Thorndale VFW Hall, 302 E. Moerbe, Thorndale