Registered voters can cast ballots at any polling place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Bell County
001 BELTON Belton Nazarene Church, 1701 Sparta Road, Belton
002 BELTON Belton Annex, 550 E. Second Ave., Belton
003 BELTON Christ the King Catholic Church, 210 E. 24th St., Belton
004 BELTON Belton Senior Center, 842 S. Mitchell, Belton
005 MORGAN’S POINT RESORT Morgan’s Point Event Center, 60 Morgan’s Point Blvd., Morgan’s Point Resort
006 LITTLE RIVER/ACADEMY Bliss Community Center, 109 S. Evans, LR/A
007 KILLEEN Liberty Christian Center, 4107 Westcliff Rd., Killeen
008 HOLLAND Kuhlmann Civic Center, 100 W. Travis Street, Holland
009 KILLEEN St. Joseph Parish Hall, 2903 E. Rancier Ave., Killeen
010 NOLANVILLE J.W. Sims Community Center, 408 N. Tenth St., Nolanville
011 HARKER HEIGHTS VFW Post No. 3892, 201 VFW Drive, Harker Heights
012 HARKER HEIGHTS Harker Heights Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing, Harker Heights
013 SALADO Salado Church of Christ Activities Center 217 N. Stagecoach Rd., Salado
014 KILLEEN Destiny Outreach Church, 101 N. W.S. Young Drive, Killeen
015 KILLEEN Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen
016 KILLEEN Killeen Senior Center, Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schleuter Loop, Killeen
017 KILLEEN Grace Christian Center, 1401 E. Elms Rd., Killeen
018 HARKER HEIGHTS St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church 1000 E. FM 2410 Harker Heights
019 EAST TRIMMIER First Baptist Church of Trimmier, 6405 Chapparral Road, Killeen
020 TROY Troy Community Center, 201 E. Main, Troy
021 TEMPLE VFW Post No. 1820, 3302 Airport Road, Temple
022 TEMPLE Northside Church of Christ, 3401 N. Third St., Temple
023 TEMPLE A&E Storage, 4970 E. U.S. Highway 190, Temple
024 TEMPLE Cross Church on Birdcreek, 2202 Birdcreek Drive, Temple
025 TEMPLE Immanuel Baptist Church, 1401 W. Central Ave., Temple
026 TEMPLE Hector P. Garcia Elementary, 2525 Lavendusky Drive, Temple
027 TEMPLE Temple Annex, 205 E. Central Ave., Temple
028 TEMPLE Bethel Assembly of God of Temple, 22621 SE HK Dodgen Loop 363, Temple
029 CYCLONE St. Joseph Catholic Church Fellowship Hall, 20220 FM 485, Burlington
030 MOFFAT/STAMPEDE Moffat Volunteer Fire Dept., 5660 Lakeaire Blvd., Temple
031 ROGERS First Baptist Church of Rogers, 5 Prairie, Rogers
032 TEMPLE First Church of the Nazarene, 5000 S. 31st St. Temple
033 IVY GAP 3275 Boys Ranch Road, Kempner
034 KILLEEN Robert M. Shoemaker High School, 3302 Clear Creek Road, Killeen
035 KILLEEN Killeen Annex, 304 Priest Drive, Killeen
036 KILLEEN Central Fire Station, 207 N. 28th St., Killeen
037 KILLEEN Skyline Baptist Church, 906 Trimmier Rd., Killeen
038 WEST TRIMMIER West Bell Water Supply Office, 4201 Chaparral Road, Killeen
039 KILLEEN Killeen Utilities Department, 210 W. Ave. C, Killeen
040 KILLEEN Palo Alto Middle School, 2301 W. Elms Road, Killeen
041 KILLEEN Roy J. Smith Middle School, 6000 Brushy Creek Drive, Killeen
Coryell County
Countywide voting centers will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.. You may vote at any location regardless of the precinct where you live:
Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Ave. B, Copperas Cove
Holy Family Catholic Church, 1001 Georgetown Road, Copperas Cove
Gatesville Civic Center, 303 Veterans Memorial Loop, Gatesville
Evant City Hall, 598 E. State Highway 84, Evant
Flat Community Center, 159 CR 334, Flat
Falls County
Countywide voting centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
101 NORTH MARLIN Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 411 Coleman St., Marlin
104 OTTO Otto Community Center, 106 County Road 163 D, Otto
105 NORTHWEST MARLIN Ward Street Church of Christ Annex, 1305 Ward St., Marlin
201 REAGEN Reagan Homecoming Building, Railroad Avenue, Reagan
203 SOUTHEAST MARLIN Davis Chapel United Methodist Church, 304 Conoly St., Marlin
204 SOUTHEAST MARLIN Booker T. Washington Alumni Building, 216 Falls St., Marlin
301 ROSEBUD Pleasant Grove Baptist Fellowship Hall, 1148 FM 1048, Rosebud
302 MARLIN Marlin Housing Authority, 101 Burnett St., Marlin
303 WESTPHALIA Westphalia Community Center, 375 FM 431, Westphalia
304 ROSEBUD D. Brown Library, 203 N. Second St., Rosebud
403 CHILTON Volunteer Fire Department, Chilton
404 LOTT Lott Fire Department, 313 E Gassaway, Lott
405 GOLINDA Golinda City Hall, 7039 Golinda Drive, Golinda
Lampasas County
Countywide voting centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
New Covenant Church, 1604 Central Texas Expressway, Lampasas
Kempner Fire Department Training Center, 315 S. Pecan, Kempner
McClennan County*
Countywide voting centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Bruceville-Eddy ISD Special Events Center, 1 Eagle Drive, Bruceville-Eddy
Lorena First Baptist Church, 307 E. Center St., Lorena
Moody First United Methodist Church, 500 Sixth St., Moody
*Partial list
Milam County
Countywide voting centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Bea’s Kitchen, 101 E. Main, Cameron
Buckholts Community Center, 110 W. Main, Buckholts
George Hill Patterson Center, 609 Mill St., Rockdale
Thorndale VFW Hall, 302 E. Moerbe, Thorndale