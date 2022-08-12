Although the Temple Independent School District does not resume classes until Tuesday, Aug. 24, every seat in the Temple High School Auditorium was filled at 9 a.m. on Friday morning.
Hundreds of staff members from each of Temple ISD’s campuses, auxiliary buildings and central office had made the trek to the North Temple campus for the district’s annual convocation.
The event — which included an awards presentation, academic highlights, and the mission, vision and goals for the upcoming school year — was held virtually the previous two years in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s good to be back,” Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott told the Telegram. “I think it’s really important with all of us coming back that we start this year as normal as possible. People are very excited and motivated, and that’s what you want in front of your kids. You want the most motivated staff possible in front of your students, because it’s just infectious and enhances learning.”
Ott highlighted the increased sense of excitement among Temple ISD employees this year.
“I’ve been going to training and everyone is just so excited, and I feel that too,” Ott said. “I think part of it is the opportunity to have a normal year again and to be back together, but I also think we just have a really good culture. I’ve said that plenty of times. We’re a family and people just really enjoy being around each other. We all know our mission here and we’re proud to serve.”
During the convocation, eight Temple ISD employees were recognized for that dedication.
Paige Mungia of Temple High School was named True Blue Professional, Chantal Tewo-Nsombo of Jefferson Elementary was named True Blue Auxiliary, Jennifer Mellison of Jefferson Elementary was named Rookie of the Year among the elementary campuses, Bethany Goode of Travis Science Academy was named Rookie of the Year among the secondary schools, Kelsey Luna of Western Hills Elementary was named Elementary Teacher of the Year, Melissa Tydlacka of Fred W. Edwards Academy was named Secondary Teacher of the Year, Tricia Mitchell of Fred W. Edwards Academy was named Campus Administrator of the Year, and Denise Ayres of Temple ISD CTE was named District Administrator of the Year.
Ayres — who has led the Temple High School CTE program in its ever-growing increase of students earning industry-based certifications — was appreciative of her recognition and is hopeful for another successful year.
“I’m one of the luckiest people in the universe because of what I get to do so I look forward to a ton of things,” she said. “But one of the two big initiatives that we have is to connect our community to our service-based learning strategy and to refine that so that’s even more student driven. The second thing that I look forward to is certification connection. It just gives students such confidence in either going on to college or starting a career, and I want them to be confident in who they are and what they know.”
Kym McKinzie, a special education teacher at Lamar Middle School, also is eager to get back into the classroom for the upcoming school year.
“We have a whole bunch of new sixth-graders coming in so I’m excited to watch them make that transition … and the thing about teaching that is so fabulous is that every year is different,” she said. “It’s all brand new and we’re able to start the school year strong.”