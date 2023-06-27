The Texas Department of Public Safety will honor a fallen trooper from Bell County by dedicating a new boat in his name.
DPS and other officials will gather at Temple Lake Park at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning to dedicate the agency’s Tactical Marine Unit in honor of Thomas Nipper, a senior trooper from Morgan’s Point Resort killed on Interstate 35 in Temple in 2017. The Lake Belton park is located at 14190 FM 2305 on Temple’s far western edge.
In 2021, a section of I-35 was dedicated to Nipper. The Trooper Thomas Nipper Memorial Highway — created by the 86th Texas Legislature — consists of a section of I-35 from Temple to Belton between mile markers 297 to 294. The bill was filed by state Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple.
“House District 55 is my greatest priority and naming this highway in the memory of Tom Nipper is one of the ways we can honor our lost community member and his colleagues, family and friends,” Shine said in 2018. “I don’t think we can ever really prepare for a tragedy like this, and it is certainly not something we should forget.”
Nipper, 63, was killed in a fiery Nov. 4, 2017, highway crash as he was conducting a traffic stop. A truck driven by Scott Douglas Taylor of Marble Falls struck the rear of Nipper’s DPS vehicle while it was parked on the southbound shoulder of the highway. The mangled DPS vehicle was ablaze when Temple Fire & Rescue crews arrived at the crash site near Midway Road.
An estimated 4,000 people attended Nipper’s memorial service.
A graduate of Copperas Cove High School and Central Texas College, Nipper was a peace officer for 43 years. He worked for several police departments, including Belton and Nolanville, before entering the DPS academy.
Nipper was commissioned as a trooper in January 1983. He was stationed in Temple and lived in Morgan’s Point Resort.
Nipper was posthumously awarded a Star of Texas award for heroism in service to his community and the state in September 2018.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statement after Nipper’s death.
“Trooper Nipper was a dedicated member of Texas’ law enforcement community, and like his fellow officers, I am saddened to learn of his tragic death,” Abbott said. “The men and women who make the commitment to keeping us safe are everyday heroes, and we should always remember the risks and sacrifices they make to serve their fellow Texans.”
DPS also honored Nipper in June 2018 with a monument outside of its Temple office.
Nipper, the 220th DPS officer to die in the line of duty since 1823, is survived by his wife, Tammy, and their three children.