A Temple man charged in a shooting that injured four people allegedly stole a gun during an altercation before in the incident, according to an arrest affidavit.
Ja’Mountae Brazell, 20, was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.
The Temple Police Department said Brazell was arrested on a warrant Thursday, and he was transported to the Bell County Jail. He was held in lieu of a $100,000 bond.
The charge stems from a Sept. 12 shooting on the 900 block of South 24th Street, where four victims suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
An arrest affidavit filed in Bell County states Temple Police Department officers believe the shooting was caused by an earlier argument at a grocery store on the 800 block of South 30th Street.
As part of their investigation, officers reviewed video surveillance from Sunny’s Food Mart, 904 S. 24th St. Officers said at about 3:31 p.m. on Sept. 12, the video recorded an altercation between Brazell and another man.
During the altercation, Brazell got into a fight with the driver of the other vehicle. He allegedly took a .40 Smith and Wesson handgun from the other person’s car and pointed it towards a female trying to break the fight, the affidavit said.
“Ja’Mountae Brazell entered the white Grand Marquis and obtained a firearm,” the affidavit said. “He point that firearm at (the victim).”
The woman “ducked out of the way, and tried to push his arm away,” the affidavit said.
Officers later determined that the vehicle’s owner filed a burglary report after a gun was stolen from the vehicle, the affidavit said
Temple police said the case was still under investigation and urged the public to come forward with any information.
“Anyone with information should call the department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 254-298-5510 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously,” police said in a news release.