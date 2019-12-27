BELTON — End the year with a hike and cleanup of the Miller Springs Nature Center.
The city of Belton is hosting the volunteer event starting 10 a.m. Tuesday. People who want to join should meet at the nature center’s parking lot at 1473 FM 2271 in Temple.
“This volunteer cleanup will be more relaxed than others we’ve had, and is an excellent opportunity for families to come out and experience the outdoors during Christmas break,” Parks and Recreation Director Matt Bates said.
Belton and Temple operate Miller Springs Nature Center, a 260-acre scenic natural area east of the Belton Dam. The municipalities stepped in and agreed to open the nature reserve after its sudden shutter in August 2017.
Each city has set responsibilities. Temple dedicated staff to take care of daily maintenance of the reserve while Belton coordinates and manages volunteer events.
The agreement was last renewed by the Temple and Belton City Councils in March 2018. The contract has four one-year renewals.
The joint effort earned the two cities a Conservation Award from the Texas Recreation and Park Society.