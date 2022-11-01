The gun that killed 19-year-old Crystal Hernandez was so close to her forehead that it left marks on her skin, a forensic pathologist testified.
The testimony occurred on the first day of the first-degree felony murder trial of Christopher James DeLeon Jr. Tuesday.
“This is a contact to near-contact wound,” forensic pathologist Chester Gwin testified. “All the lacerations are close together. (There) is soot and searing from the muzzle (on the wound). Taking all that into account. I can say that the muzzle was up against the skin or very close to the skin. Less than half an inch or so.”
Gwin testified that Hernandez’s cause of death was homicide by a gunshot wound.
DeLeon, 18, of Temple, was initially charged with manslaughter before the charge was upgraded to murder.
Bell County Assistant District Attorney Fred Burns doubled down on the accusation during his opening statement.
“The muzzle of that gun was pressed against her forehead,” he said. “The only way that gun fires is if you pull the trigger.”
He continued by saying that the motive for the shooting might be a mystery, but the outcome was clear.
“We’ll never know what went down inside that car,” Burns said. “We won’t know what was said or what the feelings were. What we know is that Christopher DeLeon put a gun to Crystal Hernandez’s forehead and pulled the trigger. We intend to prove that today.”
DeLeon’s defense attorney Steve Lee reserved his opening statement.
Hernandez and DeLeon were sitting inside his vehicle at 12:19 a.m. on Feb. 24, 2021, when the shooting occurred in the 1800 block of East French Avenue, according to an arrest affidavit.
“DeLeon kept stating that a vehicle drove by and fired a single shot,” the affidavit said. “He was unable to describe the vehicle to officers…. He said that a car came by and then another one when he heard a shot. He then saw the victim bleeding from the face and unresponsive.”
Temple Police Officer Carmen Davila was one of the first officers on the scene. She testified about what she encountered.
Hernandez “was distressed,” Davila said about the victim’s condition inside the car. “She was having trouble breathing. She couldn’t speak. She was bleeding from her head. I followed EMS to the hospital to stand watch by the victim. She did not (survive).”
Burns showed Davila’s bodycam video, which showed her getting there within three minutes of the call and running towards the victim to administer aid inside the car until emergency personnel arrived and took over.
In the footage, DeLeon can be heard asking about Hernandez’s condition.
“Is she good?” he said. “She’s my best friend. She can’t go. We were just chilling in the car. This is all my fault.”
Next on the stand was Temple Police Sgt. Joseph Roberts, a supervisor who treated the area as a crime scene, according to his testimony.
“I looked at the exterior of the car to look for any holes and didn’t see any,” he said. “I saw a lot of blood (inside the vehicle). I saw the bullet casings. But I didn’t see any holes in the car.”
Roberts testified that he suspected he wasn’t being told the truth by DeLeon.
Roberts’ bodycam video showed DeLeon’s testimony to police.
“A car just came by and just shot,” DeLeon can be heard saying on the video. “I don’t know if they got out or what. I don’t know if they wanted to shoot at us. People just come down the street and shoot.”
An officer then approaches Roberts and tells him there are bullet casings inside the car, the video showed.
Roberts testified that he thought DeLeon was not being truthful but did not have enough evidence to arrest him until about 40 minutes later.
A 9 mm Glock handgun was found by officers about 20 feet away from DeLeon’s car, along with two shell casings in the vehicle, the affidavit said.
“When they ask him what happened, he tells them it was a drive-by,” Burns said. “He tells that story repeatedly. It’s very obvious that Claire was shot inside the car … while sitting on that seat. The gun was found (by) a house under a mattress. Two shells were found inside that car.”
DeLeon, the affidavit said, confessed to police that he had a gun on his hip.
“He said he pulled the trigger, and the gun fired,” the affidavit said. “DeLeon described how he was in the driver’s seat of the car with the victim as they talked. After the gun went off, he did not realize at first that the victim had been shot.”
DeLeon remained at the Bell County Jail in lieu of bonds totaling $345,000.
Testimony is expected to continue Wednesday.