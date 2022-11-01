Christopher James DeLeon Jr.

Christopher James DeLeon Jr., 20, of Temple will face a jury trial for the Feb. 24, 2021, death of Claire Hernandez. He faces charges of murder, a first-degree felony, and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

The gun that killed 19-year-old Crystal Hernandez was so close to her forehead that it left marks on her skin, a forensic pathologist testified.

